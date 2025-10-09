ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Gavai: The Attack Shocked Us But It Is A Forgotten Chapter

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday said he and Justice K Vinod Chandran were shocked when an advocate attempted to hurl an object at him on October 6, during the court proceedings, but added that it is now a forgotten chapter.

On Monday, advocate Rakesh Kishore took an object in hand and attempted to hurl it at the CJI in the courtroom. The CJI made this observation during a hearing on a batch of pleas seeking review and modifications of the Vanashakti verdict, which prohibited the Centre from granting retrospective or ex-post facto environmental clearances to projects found violating environmental norms.

The CJI, on the attack, said, "My learned brother (Justice Chandran) and I were very shocked with what happened on Monday. For us it is a forgotten chapter…". Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the act of the lawyer was unpardonable and hailed the CJI for his magnanimity.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who was also on the bench, differed with the action against the errant lawyer. Justice Bhuyan said, "I have my own views on this. He is CJI, it is not a matter of joke", and added that the attack was an affront to the apex court and due action should have been taken.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was also in the court, asked senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan to proceed with the matter and refrain from discussing the episode any further.