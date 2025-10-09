CJI Gavai: The Attack Shocked Us But It Is A Forgotten Chapter
Advocate Rakesh Kishore took an object in hand and attempted to hurl it at the CJI in the courtroom.
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday said he and Justice K Vinod Chandran were shocked when an advocate attempted to hurl an object at him on October 6, during the court proceedings, but added that it is now a forgotten chapter.
On Monday, advocate Rakesh Kishore took an object in hand and attempted to hurl it at the CJI in the courtroom. The CJI made this observation during a hearing on a batch of pleas seeking review and modifications of the Vanashakti verdict, which prohibited the Centre from granting retrospective or ex-post facto environmental clearances to projects found violating environmental norms.
The CJI, on the attack, said, "My learned brother (Justice Chandran) and I were very shocked with what happened on Monday. For us it is a forgotten chapter…". Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the act of the lawyer was unpardonable and hailed the CJI for his magnanimity.
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who was also on the bench, differed with the action against the errant lawyer. Justice Bhuyan said, "I have my own views on this. He is CJI, it is not a matter of joke", and added that the attack was an affront to the apex court and due action should have been taken.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was also in the court, asked senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan to proceed with the matter and refrain from discussing the episode any further.
The CJI proceeded with the hearing, saying, "for us it is a forgotten chapter…". The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday terminated with immediate effect the membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl an object towards the CJI inside the courtroom, after finding him guilty of "grave misconduct".
Kishore, in a shocking security breach, attempted to hurl an object towards the CJI and was heard shouting "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma). The Bar Council of India had already suspended Kumar's bar licence.
The SCBA said Kishore's "reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour" amounted to "a direct assault on judicial independence" and "a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum and the dignity of the Supreme Court."
"The executive committee finds that the said conduct amounts to a direct assault on judicial independence, the sanctity of courtroom proceedings, and the longstanding relationship of mutual respect and trust between the Bar and the Bench”, said the SCBA, in a resolution.
