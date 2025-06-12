ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Gavai, SC Judges Express Condolences Over Air India Plane Crash

Buildings were damaged in the premises where the plane crashed ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and other judges of the Supreme Court on Thursday expressed their deepest sympathies to the families affected by the London-bound Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

A press release issued by the apex court read: “The Chief Justice of India and companion judges of the Supreme Court of India, along with the officials of the registry express deepest condolence to the families affected by the tragic air crash at Ahmedabad today. The Chief Justice of India has also expressed his concern for the inmates of the B J Medical College and Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad”.

CJI Gavai said: “During these difficult times our thoughts and prayers are with them. May they find strength and solace in the support of their loved ones”.

Air India Flight AI-171 with 242 people on board, including passengers and cabin crew, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.