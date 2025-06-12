ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Gavai, SC Judges Express Condolences Over Air India Plane Crash

CJI Gavai expressed concern for people of B J Medical College and Civil Hospital, where the Air India flight crashed, damaging many buildings in premises.

CJI Gavai, SC Judges Express Condolences Over Air India Plane Crash
Buildings were damaged in the premises where the plane crashed (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2025 at 6:13 PM IST

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and other judges of the Supreme Court on Thursday expressed their deepest sympathies to the families affected by the London-bound Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

A press release issued by the apex court read: “The Chief Justice of India and companion judges of the Supreme Court of India, along with the officials of the registry express deepest condolence to the families affected by the tragic air crash at Ahmedabad today. The Chief Justice of India has also expressed his concern for the inmates of the B J Medical College and Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad”.

CJI Gavai said: “During these difficult times our thoughts and prayers are with them. May they find strength and solace in the support of their loved ones”.

Air India Flight AI-171 with 242 people on board, including passengers and cabin crew, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard the ill-fated flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick.

"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members onboard the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals," Air India said in a statement on its X handle.

Air India also said that it is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating the incident.

