CJI Gavai Hospitalised In Delhi With Severe Infection

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai, who was diagnosed with a severe infection during his recent official visit to Hyderabad, is responding well to treatment at a Delhi hospital, an official source said on Monday.

Expressing optimism about his speedy recuperation, officials familiar with the matter said the Chief Justice is recovering steadily and is likely to return to his official duties within the next couple of days. "The CJI is responding well and is expected to be discharged and resume duties in a day or two," an official added. The CJI did not hold court on Monday on the conclusion of the partial working days.

The CJI was in Hyderabad on July 12 to deliver the convocation address at the NALSAR University of Law. Delivering the convocation address, he advised students to go abroad for studies on scholarships and not put pressure on family finances. "Our country and legal system are facing unique challenges. Delays in trials can sometimes go for decades. We have seen cases where someone has been found innocent after spending years in jail as an undertrial. Our best talent can help us resolve the problems that we are facing," he said.

Quoting Jed S Rakoff, a senior federal district judge in the United States, Gavai said the American judge — in his book, "Why the Innocent Plead Guilty and the Guilty Go Free: And Other Paradoxes of Our Broken Legal System" — had made the following remark, "Even though I conclude that our legal system is in bad need of fixing, I remain cautiously optimistic that my fellow (citizens) will rise to the challenge."

On the same day, he also released a special postal cover titled 'Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar – Constituent Assembly –Constitution of India' along with a set of picture postcards on 'Art & Calligraphy in the Constitution of India'. He said Dr Ambedkar was criticised that the "Constitution is too much federal" and also that it is "too much centric."

"The architect of the Constitution refuted such allegations and said that the Constitution is not too much Centric or not too much federal, but we are giving a Constitution to the country, which will keep the country united in times of war and peace," he said.