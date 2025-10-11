ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Gavai Flags Vulnerability Of Girl Child In Digital Age; Calls For Securing Her Safety By Protecting Body And Freeing Spirit

New Delhi: To secure girl child’s safety is not merely to protect her body but to free her spirit. This was stated by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Saturday while speaking at the national annual stakeholders’ consultation on ‘Safeguarding the Girl Child: Towards a Safer and Enabling Environment for Her in India’.

The consultation was organized under the aegis of Juvenile Justice Committee (JJC) of the Supreme Court in association with UNICEF-India.

Justice Gawai stressed upon creating a society where the girl child can hold her head high in dignity and where her aspirations are nourished by education and equality.

"To secure her safety is not merely to protect her body, but to free her spirit. To create a society where she can hold her head high in dignity and where her aspirations are nourished by education and equality.... We must confront and overcome the deep-rooted patriarchal customs that continue to deny girls their rightful place," he underlined.

Against the backdrop of the digital age, the CJI flagged the vulnerability of the girl child due to online harassment, cyberbullying and digital stalking as well as the misuse of personal data and deepfake imagery. He emphasized on enactment of specialised statutes and training of law enforcers and decision makers.

Recalling Rabindranath Tagore's poem, ‘Where the Mind is Without Fear’, the CJI said that it captures the very essence of what is sought to be achieved in safeguarding the girl child.

"That vision remains incomplete so long as any girl in our country lives in fear -- fear of violence, of discrimination or of being denied the chance to learn and to dream," he said.

He said only when every girl child grows in an environment of freedom and respect can it be said with conviction that the country has awakened into that ‘heaven of freedom’ of which Tagore so beautifully spoke.

The CJI said that many girls across the country, despite constitutional and legal guarantees, continue to be tragically denied their fundamental rights and even basic necessities for survival.

Justice Gawai said this vulnerability exposes them to disproportionately high risks of sexual abuse, exploitation and harmful practices such as female genital mutilation, malnutrition, sex-selective abortions, trafficking and child marriage against their will.