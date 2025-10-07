ETV Bharat / bharat

‘On This Social Media, Don’t Know What Will Be Reported’, CJI Gavai Cautions Against Misinterpretation Of Judges' Oral Remarks

File photo of CJI Gavai, at the 10th All India Conference of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Tuesday expressed concern over oral remarks made by judges during court proceedings being misrepresented on social media. On Monday, a lawyer, who claimed to be unhappy over CJI’s remarks made last month on a plea for restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho, attempted to throw an object at him.

The lawyer’s action drew widespread condemnation, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said the attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian, and there is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society, and it is utterly condemnable.

On Tuesday, the CJI, speaking in a lighter vein, shared an anecdote about having restrained his colleague, Justice K Vinod Chandran, from making certain open observations during a previous hearing of a matter to avoid potential misinterpretation online.

"My learned brother (Justice K Vinod Chandran) had something to comment, I stopped him from expressing it, when we were hearing the Dheeraj Mor case. Otherwise, on this social media, we do not know what will be reported. I requested my learned brother to restrict it only to my ears," the CJI said.

The CJI made these remarks while hearing a plea filed by the All India Judges Association on issues related to service conditions, pay scales, and career progression of judicial officers.