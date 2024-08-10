CJI: For Democracy to Truly Flourish, Judiciary Equally Plays a Vital Role

New Delhi : The Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said for democracy to truly flourish, every citizen must feel connected to the institutions of the nation and though, the burden of bearing this responsibility is often placed on the executive and legislature, but he firmly believes that the judiciary must play an equally vital role.
Speaking at a national conference on the Landscape of Technology in Courts in India and the Way Forward at the Chandigarh Judicial Academy, the CJI said the use of technology is intrinsically linked to the values of transparency, democracy, and equitable access to justice, which lie at the cornerstone of our republic.
“For democracy to truly flourish, every citizen must feel connected to the institutions of our nation. While the burden of bearing this responsibility is often placed on the executive and legislature, I firmly believe the judiciary must play an equally vital role”, said the CJI.
He said that many may not realise that technology being a tool to access justice is not just a modern convenience or a trendy topic – it is deeply intertwined with the very foundations of our republic. “Not only does the use of technology make our courts more accountable and responsive, but it also brings people closer to the courtroom," he said.
The CJI said the transition to artificial intelligence will mirror the earlier embrace of technology by lawyers and it will augment efficiency, without impacting the foundational skills of our profession.
He said several routine tasks such as case law research, filing of pleadings, reviewing contracts, and conducting due diligence can deeply benefit from artificial intelligence and automation. In fact, relegating such tasks to artificial intelligence leaves lawyers with more time and bandwidth, he added.
He said the advancements have freed younger lawyers from hours of mundane tasks, allowing them to focus on honing essential skills like rigorous legal analysis, persuasive writing, and thoughtful problem-solving – the very foundations of our profession!
The CJI emphasized that artificial intelligence must be welcomed for tasks that can be automated, “we must ensure it doesn't encroach upon creative processes that are inherently human”.
"In fact, I believe that Artificial Intelligence can never supplant these uniquely human endeavours. It can augment, but never replace, the innovative spark, emotional intelligence, and nuanced judgment that define our humanity," he said.
The CJI said someone shared a thought-provoking quote that resonated with him: “I want artificial intelligence to do my dishes and laundry so that I can do my art and writing, and not for artificial intelligence to do my art and writing so that I can do my dishes and laundry”.
He referred to a quintessential example of technology augmenting transparency in the judicial system by the live streaming of cases and the facility of hybrid hearings and added that in the last four years, the apex court has heard over eight lakh cases through video conferencing or the hybrid-hearing facility.
The CJI said this increased openness holds judges accountable for words, actions, and demeanour, he said, adding in many ways, by embracing technology, we have transformed the theoretical 'open court' system into a practical reality.
“the transcripts of arguments before the Constitution Benches of the Supreme Court, using artificial intelligence, have created a valuable freely available resource for researchers, legal practitioners, and academics. These AI-generated transcripts offer a reliable record of the deliberations and legal arguments presented before the court”, he said.
He said with the help of an artificial intelligence software called Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software or SUVAS, the Supreme Court is actively translating its judgements and orders into regional languages.