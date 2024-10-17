CJI Chandrachud Writes To Centre, Names Justice Sanjiv Khanna His Successor

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has written to the Law Ministry, naming Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor.

CJI Chandrachud will retire on November 10. As per the convention, the central government wrote to him last week requesting that he name his successor. After the central government’s approval, Justice Khanna will become the 51st Chief Justice of India. Justice Khanna will have a tenure of six months in office and will retire on May 13, 2025.

Justice Khanna has been a part of several important rulings. He was part of a bench, which gave a go-ahead to the Central Vista Project. A bench led by him gave interim bail to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an Enforcement Directorate case in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Justice Khanna has also been part of the constitution bench, which upheld the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. He was also part of the bench which struck down the 2018 electoral bonds scheme.

Justice Khanna enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983. He initially practised in the district courts at the Tis Hazari complex, Delhi, and later, in the High Court of Delhi and tribunals in fields as diverse as constitutional law, direct taxation, arbitration, commercial law, company law, land law, environmental law and medical negligence.

Justice Khanna had a long tenure as the senior standing counsel for the Income Tax Department. In 2004, he was appointed as the Standing Counsel (Civil) for the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Justice Khanna was elevated as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and was made a permanent judge in 2006.

Whilst a judge of the Delhi High Court, he held the position of chairman/judge-in-charge, Delhi Judicial Academy, Delhi International Arbitration Centre and the District Court Mediation Centres. He was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on 18th January 2019. He held the post of chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Service Committee, from 17th June 2023 till 25th December 2023.

Justice Khanna is presently the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority and a member of the governing council of the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal.