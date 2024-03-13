CJI D Y Chandrachud, SC Judges Felicitate Daughter of Cook for Securing Scholarship in US

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday along with other Supreme Court Judges felicitated Pragya, a law researcher and daughter of a cook at the Supreme Court, for securing prestigious scholarship to pursue masters in a US university.

At the Judges’ lounge, the CJI praised Pragya before the beginning of the court proceedings today. The young scholar has secured prestigious scholarships to pursue master in law at either the University of California or the University of Michigan.

Pragya is the daughter of Ajay Kumar Samal, cook at the Supreme Court. She expressed her gratitude as the CJI gifted her three books on the Indian Constitution signed by all the judges of the apex court.

Emphasising that Pragya has made everybody proud, the CJI said, "It is a sign of young India who has the ability to work hard, they have ambition to work hard and achieve their dreams. We celebrated her achievement…".

The other judges of the apex court also wished her good luck.

The CJI said, "We know Pragya has managed something on her own, but we will ensure she manages to get whatever is required. We expect that she should come back to serve the country".

Chandrachud offered shawls to a Samal and his wife. Pragya, 25, who appeared to be touched by this gesture of the apex court judges, said CJI was an inspiration for her. She said the CJI encourages young lawyers and his words are like gems and added, "he is my inspiration".