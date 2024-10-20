ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Chandrachud Recalls Praying For Solution To Ayodhya Dispute

Pune: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Sunday said he had prayed to God for a solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and asserted God will find a way if one has faith.

He was addressing residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed taluka where he was felicitated.

"Very often we have cases (to adjudicate) but we don't arrive at a solution. Something similar happened during the Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute) which was in front of me for three months. I sat before the deity and told him he needed to find a solution," he said.

Asserting that he prays regularly, the CJI said, "Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way." On November 9, 2019, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by then-Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi settled a fractious issue that went back more than a century by paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.