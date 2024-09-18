CJI Chandrachud Launches Online Mediation Training Web Portal

New Delhi: The online mediation training web portal was launched by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, among other Supreme Court judges on Wednesday. Developed by NALSA in collaboration with MCPC, this portal offers a comprehensive 40+ hour training module that includes over 50 lectures and 10+ hours of practical sessions on mediation.

This initiative aims to address the need for alternative dispute resolution in India and will make high-quality training accessible nationwide. Initially, the pilot phase is open to judicial officers and experienced lawyers from September 23 to October 6, 2024. For more details, visit NALSA's mediation portal.

According to a press statement issued in this regard, the Online Mediation Training Web Portal combines theoretical knowledge with practical skills, covered by 50+ lectures on 20 topics pertaining to mediation and 10+ hours of online/ interactive practical sessions. In India's growing litigious environment where courts are inundated with cases, there is a pressing need for alternative dispute resolution mechanisms. This joint initiative by NALSA and MCPC addresses this critical need by drawing on India's rich tradition of collaborative and amicable dispute resolution.

By equipping individuals with the skills needed for facilitating effective communication, negotiation, and dispute resolution, this program aims to better navigate complex situations and achieve more amicable outcomes. A key feature of this Online Mediation Training Programme is its ability to make high-quality, expert-curated content accessible remotely across India.

The curriculum has been developed through extensive consultations, incorporating insights from national and international experts in the field of mediation. This wealth of knowledge and experience, previously limited to physical training sessions, will now be available to professionals throughout the country through this digital platform.

While congratulating Team NALSA for conceptualizing and developing this Online Mediation Training Course by bringing together the stalwarts in the field of Mediation, DY Chandrachud stated that this training program will help make mediation the first and default mode of dispute resolution by training lawyers, judges, law students etc. in the art of mediation. The curated content shall centralize the dissemination of knowledge on Mediation.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna in his address explained how this training module was conceptualized and developed over 5 months after extensive deliberations with experts in the field of mediation.

As this initiative evolves, NALSA and MCPC are committed to continuously refining the program based on participant feedback and emerging best practices in the field of mediation. This adaptive approach ensures that the training remains at the forefront of mediation education, responding to the dynamic needs of legal professionals and the broader justice system.

Santosh Snehi Mann, Member Secretary, NALSA, said that initially as a pilot project only judicial officers & lawyers, with at least 10 years of experience, are eligible to apply through the Web Portal from September 23 to October 6, for the training.

MCPC has been constituted by the Supreme Court of India to oversee the effective implementation of Mediation and Conciliation in the country, in furtherance of the legislative mandate and the spirit of Section 89 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. The web portal has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), India.