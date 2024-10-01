ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Chandrachud Deprecates Practice Of Mentioning Same Case By Different Lawyers

By PTI

Published : 37 minutes ago

At times, lawyers, in their bid to get their cases listed for urgent hearings, take chances and get the same cases mentioned again and again on different dates by changing advocates.

File photo of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud (ANI)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday deprecated the practice of mentioning a case for urgent hearing by different lawyers, saying that he will not allow this as it put his "personal credibility" at stake.

"Stop this practice of repeated mentioning by different counsels. All of you are just trying to take a chance. Whatever little discretion I have as the Chief Justice will never be exercised in your favour, because there is an attempt to take this court for a ride.

"Get three different counsels and see... the judge blinks and you get an order. This is what is happening in this court. I will not do it. Because my personal credibility is at stake...," the CJI said.

The observations were made at the outset of the day's proceedings when a lawyer mentioned a case related to lapse of mining lease for urgent listing.

