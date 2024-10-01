ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Chandrachud Deprecates Practice Of Mentioning Same Case By Different Lawyers

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday deprecated the practice of mentioning a case for urgent hearing by different lawyers, saying that he will not allow this as it put his "personal credibility" at stake.

At times, lawyers, in their bid to get their cases listed for urgent hearings, take chances and get the same cases mentioned again and again on different dates by changing advocates.

"Stop this practice of repeated mentioning by different counsels. All of you are just trying to take a chance. Whatever little discretion I have as the Chief Justice will never be exercised in your favour, because there is an attempt to take this court for a ride.