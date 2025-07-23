‘I Advocate For Sustainable Development, Not For Bulldozers', Says CJI On Felling Of Trees In Kancha Gachibowli

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Wednesday said he is an advocate for sustainable development but that does not mean he supports use of bulldozers to clear forests to achieve it.

A bench led by CJI and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a suo motu case over large-scale felling of trees in the Kancha Gachibowli area of Telangana. The CJI said he advocates for sustainable development but it does not mean that he supports use of bulldozers to clear a jungle. “I am myself an advocate for sustainable development, but that doesn't mean that overnight you should employ 30 bulldozers and clear all the jungle,” Chief Justice Gavai said.

Senior advocate K Parameshwar, who is amicus curiae in the matter, informed the bench about several private parties wishing to respond to the state’s affidavit. After hearing brief submissions, the bench scheduled the matter for further hearing on August 13.

The apex court in May, this year, had said that felling of trees next to the University of Hyderabad prima facie appeared to be "pre-planned". The court had said that the state took advantage of the long weekend, when the courts were not available, and made it crystal clear to the Telangana government to decide whether it wants to restore forest or it wants to send its officials to jail, including the chief secretary of the state.

The apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of the deforestation activities in the Kancha Gachibowli Forest. On April 3, the apex court ordered a status quo until further orders, except the protection of trees already existing there by the state or any authority.