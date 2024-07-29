CJI: Seven Benches of the Top Court to Take up Lok Adalat Matters at 2 PM This Week

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday said the first seven benches of the Supreme Court will hear cases listed for reaching an amicable resolution in a special Lok Adalat at 2 pm from today till Friday.

The apex court, in order to bring down the pendency of cases, had said it will be organising a special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3, to facilitate amicable settlement of suitable pending cases.

At the beginning of the day’s proceedings today, the CJI said: "From today till Friday, we will have the Supreme Court Lok Adalat and the first seven benches will sit for it. If lawyers have cases which can go before the Lok Adalat, please bring them”.

The Lok Adalat is a simple way of resolving cases through mutual satisfaction of all contesting parties. The apex court registry has finalized a list of 2,200 cases, which will be listed over five days beginning July 29. Seven courts will be dedicated to this special Lok Adalat.

The special Lok Adalat is being organised in the 75th year of the establishment of the top court, which came into existence on January 26, 1950. “In the 75th year of its establishment, the Supreme Court of India is organising a Special Lok Adalat from July 29, 2024 to August 3, 2024 to facilitate amicable settlements of suitable pending cases”, the apex court had said in a statement issued in June this year.

