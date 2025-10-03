ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI B R Gavai On Three-day Official Visit To Mauritius; Meets President, PM And Others

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday called on President of Mauritius Dharambeer Gokhool and discussed the multifaceted India-Mauritius partnership, including the strong educational partnership and ties between the judicial institutions.

The Supreme Court said in a statement that the CJI, who is on a three-day official visit to Mauritius, also called on the Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

It said CJI Gavai and his family participated in the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Mauritius and paid floral tributes to the father of the nation on his birth anniversary.

The statement said the CJI arrived for an official visit to Mauritius at the invitation of Chief Justice of Mauritius Rehana Bibi Mungly-Gulbul.