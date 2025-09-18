'I Respect All Religions': CJI On Social Media Posts Regarding His Comments In Temple Case
CJI B R Gavai affirmed his respect for all religions after his comments over the reconstruction of a Lord Vishu idol garnered criticism online.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 18, 2025 at 4:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Thursday said that he respects "all religions" against the backdrop of online criticism in connection with his comments in a matter over the reconstruction of a Lord Vishnu idol.
The CJI said, "Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed in social media...I respect all religions". A bench led by CJI Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran, on May 16, dismissed a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he has known the CJI for the last 10 years. Mehta said, "This is serious also, we used to know Newton's law that every action has an equal reaction… now every action has a disproportionate social media reaction." Mehta said the CJI has visited all religious places.
"We suffer every day. It's an unruly horse, no way to tame it," said senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was present in the courtroom. The CJI also referred to recent violent protests in Nepal. On September 16, the petitioner's counsel contended before a bench led by CJI that the idol's head was dilapidated and requested the court to intervene and pass a direction to allow its reconstruction.
"This is purely publicity interest litigation… Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation," the CJI said.
The bench made it clear to the petitioner's counsel that it is not keen to entertain his plea, as the issue squarely fell under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). "It's an archaeological find, whether the ASI would permit such a thing to be done or not… There are various issues," the CJI said.
The CJI added, "In the meantime, if you are not averse to Shaivism, you can go and worship there… There is a very big linga of Shiva, one of the biggest in Khajuraho."
The plea sought directions for the replacement or reconstruction of the idol. The petitioner contended that several representations were made to the Union Home Ministry and the ASI, but no action has been taken so far. After hearing submissions, the bench had declined to entertain the plea filed by one Rakesh Dalal, who sought the replacement and consecration of the damaged idol at the Javari Temple in Chhatarpur district. The CJI's remarks led to various critical social media posts.
Also Read
‘Go And Ask The Deity…’, SC Refuses Plea For Restoring Lord Vishnu Idol In Khajuraho