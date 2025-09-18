ETV Bharat / bharat

'I Respect All Religions': CJI On Social Media Posts Regarding His Comments In Temple Case

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Thursday said that he respects "all religions" against the backdrop of online criticism in connection with his comments in a matter over the reconstruction of a Lord Vishnu idol.

The CJI said, "Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed in social media...I respect all religions". A bench led by CJI Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran, on May 16, dismissed a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he has known the CJI for the last 10 years. Mehta said, "This is serious also, we used to know Newton's law that every action has an equal reaction… now every action has a disproportionate social media reaction." Mehta said the CJI has visited all religious places.

"We suffer every day. It's an unruly horse, no way to tame it," said senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was present in the courtroom. The CJI also referred to recent violent protests in Nepal. On September 16, the petitioner's counsel contended before a bench led by CJI that the idol's head was dilapidated and requested the court to intervene and pass a direction to allow its reconstruction.