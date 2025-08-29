CJI Administers Oath To 2 New Judges, SC Set To Work At Full Strength

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, on Friday administered the oath to Justice Alok Aradhe, former Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, and Justice Vipul Pancholi, former Chief Justice of Patna High Court, as judges of the Supreme Court.

The high court judges were elevated to the apex court on August 27. The CJI administered the oath to the newly appointed judges at a full court ceremony.

With their elevation, the apex court is set to regain its full working strength of 34 judges, including the CJI. The apex court collegium, on August 25, recommended to the Centre to elevate Justices Aradhe and Pancholi as SC judges.

The five-judge collegium led by CJI also comprises Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari, and B V Nagarathna. The collegium had uploaded its resolution on the website of the apex court after a meeting held on Monday. The Centre fast-tracked its decision and notified the elevation of the high court judges within two days.

However, Supreme Court Justice and collegium member B V Nagarathna strongly dissented against the collegium's recommendation to promote Justice Pancholi to the Supreme Court, stating that his appointment would be "counter-productive" for the judiciary. Justice Pancholi would go on to become the Chief Justice of India for 16 months, starting from May 2031 upon the retirement of Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Justice Aradhe was born on April 13, 1964, in Raipur. He was earlier the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court as well as the Telangana High Court. He has also served as a judge of the Karnataka High Court, Jammu and Kashmir High Court and Madhya Pradesh High Court. Justice Aradhe has also served as the acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court and the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on December 29, 2009.

Justice Pancholi was born on May 28, 1968, in Ahmedabad. He enrolled as an advocate in September 1991, beginning his practice at the Gujarat High Court. He was transferred to the Patna High Court in July 2023, where he took the oath as a judge. He was appointed Chief Justice of the Patna High Court in July 2025.