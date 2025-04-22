ETV Bharat / bharat

UPSC CSE Final Result 2024 | Shakti Dubey Tops; Harshita Goyal, Dongre Archit Parag Get 2nd, 3rd Ranks

Hyderabad: Shakti Dubey has topped the civil services examination 2024, results of which were declared on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Dubey has done her graduation (Bachelor of Science) in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad. She qualified for the examination with political science and international relations as her optional subject, a statement issued by the UPSC said.

Harshita Goyal, a B.Com graduate from MS University of Baroda, secured the second rank with political science and international relations as her optional subject. Dongre Archit Parag, who has a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in electrical and electronics engineering from VIT, Vellore, stood third in the rank with philosophy as his optional subject.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2024, was conducted on June 16 last year. A total of 9,92,599 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,83,213 candidates actually appeared in the examination. A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination, which was held in September 2024. Out of these, 2,845 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview.

Of these, 1,009 candidates (725 men and 284 women) have been recommended by the commission for appointment to various Services. Among the finally qualified candidates, the top five comprise three women and two men.