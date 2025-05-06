ETV Bharat / bharat

Civil Defence Plays Vital Role In Supporting Armed Forces, Says Experts

Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Central government on Tuesday identified 244 categorised civil defence districts across the country under three different categories where civil defence mock drills will be conducted on Wednesday.

Union home secretary Govind Mohan on Tuesday morning held a high-level review meeting regarding strengthening of civil defence preparedness in vulnerable areas. The meeting was attended by director general of NDRF Piyush Anand, director general of civil defence Viven Srivastava, representatives from National Disaster Management Authority and several other senior officials from MHA, NDRF and civil defence.

“We have reviewed the preparedness. Several loopholes that need urgent attention have been identified,” said an official privy to the meeting.

Civil defence exercise and rehearsal across the 244 categorised civil defence districts of the country will be conducted on Wednesday. The conduct of the exercise is planned up to the village level.

“This exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of civil defence mechanisms across all States and Union Territories,” the official said.

In the civil defence exercise, active participation of the district controller, various district authorities, civil defence wardens, volunteers, home guard (active and reservists volunteers), NCC, NSS, NYKS, college and school students is envisaged.

The development came as security has been tightened in the country following the April 22 terror attack in which 26 people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Civil Defence

Civil Defence measures are designed to deal with immediate emergency conditions, protect the public and restore vital services and facilities that have been destroyed or damaged by disaster. Till the declaration of Emergency in 1962, the Civil Defence Policy of the Government of India was confined to making the States and Union Territories conscious of the need of civil protection measures and to ask them to keep ready civil protection paper plans for major cities and towns under the then Emergency Relief Organisation (ERO) Scheme.

Chinese aggression & Indo- Pak conflict

The Chinese aggression in 1962 and the Indo- Pak conflict in 1965 led to a considerable re-thinking about the policy and scope of Civil Defence. The Civil Defence Act, 1968 (Act 27 of 1968) was passed by Parliament in May 1968. The Act extends to the whole of India and provides for among other things measures not amounting to actual combat, for extending protection to any person, property, place or thing in India or any part of the territory thereof against any hostile attack, whether from air, land, sea or other places, or for depriving any such attack of the whole or part of its effects, whether such measures are taken before, during, at or after the time of such attack. It also authorised the raising of the Civil Defence Corps and for making rules and regulations for civil defence.

Central financial assistance

To help the state governments, the Central government reimburses 50 percent of the expenditure incurred by the state government on the authorised items of civil defence for raising, training and equipping civil defence services for North- Eastern States excluding Assam and 25 percent for other states including Assam in the form of grants-in-aid.

Every year, these grants-in-aid are released in the form of reimbursement share of expenditure while setting the quarterly claims submitted by the state governments.

Key objectives of the mock drill

The primary objectives of the mock drill include assessing the effectiveness of air raid warning systems, operationalisation of hotline and radio communication links with the Indian Air Force, test the functionality of control rooms and shadow control rooms, training of civilians, students, on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of hostile attack.

The objective also includes provision of crash black out measures. Provision for early camouflaging of vital plants and installations, verifying the activation and response of civil defence services, including warden services, firefighting, rescue operations, and depot management.

It will also assess the implementation of crash blackout measures and evaluate the preparedness of evacuation plans and their execution.