Civil Aviation Ministry Launches Special Campaign 4.0 for Clean Governance

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has announced its active participation in the Government of India’s Special Campaign 4.0 for administrative efficiency and Swachhata, running from October 2 to October 31, 2024. This initiative aims to accelerate the disposal of pending matters while promoting Swachhata (cleanliness) across government offices.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu set clear objectives for the Ministry’s involvement in the campaign. It came up at a key review meeting the Minister chaired on September 27. The focus will be on improving cleanliness and enhancing administrative efficiency, aligning with the broader goals of the government’s commitment to good governance.

During the preparatory phase, the Ministry identified a number of pending tasks that will be addressed over the course of the campaign. This includes the review of 16,580 physical files and 2,093 electronic files. Additionally, the Ministry has committed to resolving 283 public grievances and 100 public grievance appeals. Cleanliness activities are planned at 678 identified sites across MoCA offices.