ETV Bharat / bharat

Civil Aviation Ministry Launches Special Campaign 4.0 for Clean Governance

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

The Ministry of Civil Aviation launches Special Campaign 4.0 to enhance administrative efficiency and cleanliness, focusing on clearing pending files and promoting Swachhata across its offices. The Ministry aims at aligning with the broader goals of the government’s commitment to good governance.

Representational
Representational (ANI)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has announced its active participation in the Government of India’s Special Campaign 4.0 for administrative efficiency and Swachhata, running from October 2 to October 31, 2024. This initiative aims to accelerate the disposal of pending matters while promoting Swachhata (cleanliness) across government offices.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu set clear objectives for the Ministry’s involvement in the campaign. It came up at a key review meeting the Minister chaired on September 27. The focus will be on improving cleanliness and enhancing administrative efficiency, aligning with the broader goals of the government’s commitment to good governance.

During the preparatory phase, the Ministry identified a number of pending tasks that will be addressed over the course of the campaign. This includes the review of 16,580 physical files and 2,093 electronic files. Additionally, the Ministry has committed to resolving 283 public grievances and 100 public grievance appeals. Cleanliness activities are planned at 678 identified sites across MoCA offices.

Senior officials from the Ministry and various organizational heads attended the review meeting, discussing strategies to ensure the campaign's success. The Ministry emphasized that the campaign builds on the achievements of previous efforts aimed at fostering transparency and operational efficiency.

As Special Campaign 4.0 unfolds, the Ministry of Civil Aviation remains dedicated to furthering its goals of cleaner workplaces and streamlined governance, reinforcing its commitment to a more transparent and efficient administration.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has announced its active participation in the Government of India’s Special Campaign 4.0 for administrative efficiency and Swachhata, running from October 2 to October 31, 2024. This initiative aims to accelerate the disposal of pending matters while promoting Swachhata (cleanliness) across government offices.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu set clear objectives for the Ministry’s involvement in the campaign. It came up at a key review meeting the Minister chaired on September 27. The focus will be on improving cleanliness and enhancing administrative efficiency, aligning with the broader goals of the government’s commitment to good governance.

During the preparatory phase, the Ministry identified a number of pending tasks that will be addressed over the course of the campaign. This includes the review of 16,580 physical files and 2,093 electronic files. Additionally, the Ministry has committed to resolving 283 public grievances and 100 public grievance appeals. Cleanliness activities are planned at 678 identified sites across MoCA offices.

Senior officials from the Ministry and various organizational heads attended the review meeting, discussing strategies to ensure the campaign's success. The Ministry emphasized that the campaign builds on the achievements of previous efforts aimed at fostering transparency and operational efficiency.

As Special Campaign 4.0 unfolds, the Ministry of Civil Aviation remains dedicated to furthering its goals of cleaner workplaces and streamlined governance, reinforcing its commitment to a more transparent and efficient administration.

Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CIVIL AVIATIONDELHICLEANLINESSMINISTRY OF CIVIL AVIATIONCIVIL AVIATION MINISTRY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.