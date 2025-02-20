Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu Launches Electronic Personnel License For Pilots

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday launched an Electronic Personnel License (EPL) for pilots, a significant step towards modernising and enhancing the safety, security, and efficiency of civil aviation in India.

With this launch, India has become the second country in the world to implement EPL for flight crew. China has already implemented such a facility. The minister launched the EPL at UDAAN Bhawan here. Implementation of an Electronic Personnel License (EPL) by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) aligns with the government's Ease of Doing Business and Digital India Initiative.

The adoption of EPL cements India's position as a leader in aviation innovation. India has not only addressed the needs of its aviation sector but has also set an example for other nations to follow.

The step aligns with the roadmap of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for modern aviation governance and reflects the nation's readiness to embrace the future. Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam and Director-General (DG) of DGCA Faiz Ahmed Kidwai were also present on the occasion.