ETV Bharat / bharat

Civil Aviation Minister Naidu Named Among WEF's Young Global Leaders

New Delhi: The World Economic Forum (WEF) has named Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and six others from India among the young global leaders.

On April 15, WEF unveiled its 2025 cohort of young global leaders -- 116 exceptional individuals under the age of 40, who are redefining leadership in a changing world.

"Feeling deeply honoured and humbled to be named a Young Global Leader 2025 by the World Economic Forum (@wef). This recognition is not just a personal milestone -- it is a reminder of the responsibility we carry as young leaders to shape a better future for our people and our nation," Naidu, who is also the youngest Cabinet Minister, said in a post on X on Thursday.