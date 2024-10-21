ETV Bharat / bharat

Civil Aviation Minister Announces Legislative Action Against Airline Bomb Threats

Govt plans to take legislative actions to deal with instances of bomb threats to airlines: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

By PTI

Published : 3 minutes ago

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu (ANI)

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday said the government plans to take legislative actions to deal with instances of bomb threats to airlines, including placing perpetrators of such threats in the no-fly list.

In the last one week, nearly 100 flights of Indian airlines received bomb threats.

At a briefing in the national capital, Naidu said amendments are being planned to aviation security rules as well as the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is continuously in touch with the Ministry of Home Affairs on the situation of bomb threats to flights, he said.

