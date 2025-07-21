ETV Bharat / bharat

AAIB Totally Unbiased, Carrying Out Rule-Based Probe Into AI Plane Crash: Naidu

New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is "totally unbiased" and is carrying out a definitive, thorough and rule-based probe into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad last month, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Monday.

"We want to stand with truth, not anything else... we want to find out what exactly happened in the Air India plane crash and that will come out only after AAIB final probe report," Naidu told Rajya Sabha amid speculations about the factors that could have led to the crash that killed 260 people in Ahmedabad last month.

Responding to supplementaries in the Upper House, the civil aviation minister also said that the AAIB has been successful in decoding data from the black boxes of the crashed Air India plane.

On June 12, Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft enroute from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed into a building soon after take off, killing 260 people, including 19 people on the ground. Out of the 242 people onboard, one passenger survived.