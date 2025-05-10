Citizens As Crucial As Army Amid India-Pakistan Tensions: Retired Colonel Amit Agarwal

Jaipur: Amid the growing tension between India and Pakistan, leading defence expert Colonel (Retd) Amit Agarwal detailed the responsibilities of common citizens in a special conversation with ETV Bharat. He said that in the situation of war, every citizen must be alert and act responsibly.

Colonel (Retd) Agarwal said that several videos and messages are going viral on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, which people are forwarding without checking.

“People should not share any kind of misleading information or pictures and videos related to military activities on social media. Doing this can threaten the country's security,” he said.

‘Cooperate with the security forces.’

Quoting an example, the retired colonel said that sharing pictures of the movement of army vehicles on social media amounts to irresponsible behaviour toward the nation. “This can help sleeper cells of enemy countries and can hinder military action,” he said.

On May 7, when an important military operation was to take place, some organisations announced the Rail Roko movement, which Colonel (Retd) Agarwal claimed had delayed troop movement.

“At the crucial time, the country needs the support of its citizens. So, they should not let any obstacle come in the way of military operations and let the soldiers complete their mission,” he said.

He also appealed to people to use emergency service numbers like 100, 101, 108, etc., responsibly so that these numbers should not be kept busy unnecessarily, as it may hamper the emergency services.

Colonel (Retd) Agarwal said that the country is going through a sensitive phase, and this is the time when every citizen has to play their role in the interest of the country.

“The armed forces are currently engaged in giving a befitting response to protect the country, and the cooperation of citizens is equally important in this,” he said.

‘Pay attention to fact-checking as well.’

Amid the current India-Pakistan tension, the government is constantly appealing that citizens should be alert and aware. It has been feared that in the coming days, false news and propaganda supported by Pakistan can be spread on social media.

Do not believe any such message without investigation. The government says that it maintains the dignity of the army and checks any information before sharing it. If you come across any suspicious posts, particularly those concerning the Indian Army or the country, please report them promptly to PIB Fact Check by contacting WhatsApp: +91 8799711259 or Email: socialmedia@pib.gov.in