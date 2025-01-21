ETV Bharat / bharat

Citing Ramadhan, Sajad Lone Urges J&K Govt To Reschedule Assembly Session

Holding an assembly in the holy month of Ramadhan amid hot weather will create inconvenience to the majority of legislators, Sajad Lone suggested.

Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone
Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone (ETV Bharat)
author img

By Mir Farhat Maqbool

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 5:27 PM IST

Srinagar: Citing the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan in March, Jammu and Kashmir legislator and Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone has urged the government to reschedule the J&K Assembly Session, scheduled for March.

“A humble reminder to the elected government. It is Ramadan in March. Holding the Assembly session in March would be inconvenient for a majority of the MLAs,” Lone wrote on X. Lone is the legislator from the Handwara Assembly Constituency of the Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir government in its cabinet meeting on Monday has proposed to hold the budget session of the assembly for three weeks from the first week of March. The cabinet has sent its proposal to the Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha, for approval.

The first four-day session of the legislature was held in November of last year after the elected government was sworn in by the LG.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the Finance Department portfolio, will present the first budget of the elected government for the union territory. In the last five years, the Jammu and Kashmir budget was presented by the central finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Lok Sabha.

The holy month of Ramadan begins on the first or second day of March, and Sajad Lone has suggested that the majority of the legislators may be fasting and it would be inconvenient for them to attend the Session.

The budget session will be held in Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, where the temperature remains higher than in the Kashmir Valley.

Read more:

  1. J&K: Sajad Lone Challenges 'Misuse' Of Police Verification In High Court As CM Omar Abdullah Assures Easing Exercise
  2. Ajmer Dargah Row: Kashmir Leaders Slam Petition Claiming Shrine As Shiva Temple, Warn Of Communal Tensions

Srinagar: Citing the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan in March, Jammu and Kashmir legislator and Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone has urged the government to reschedule the J&K Assembly Session, scheduled for March.

“A humble reminder to the elected government. It is Ramadan in March. Holding the Assembly session in March would be inconvenient for a majority of the MLAs,” Lone wrote on X. Lone is the legislator from the Handwara Assembly Constituency of the Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir government in its cabinet meeting on Monday has proposed to hold the budget session of the assembly for three weeks from the first week of March. The cabinet has sent its proposal to the Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha, for approval.

The first four-day session of the legislature was held in November of last year after the elected government was sworn in by the LG.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the Finance Department portfolio, will present the first budget of the elected government for the union territory. In the last five years, the Jammu and Kashmir budget was presented by the central finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Lok Sabha.

The holy month of Ramadan begins on the first or second day of March, and Sajad Lone has suggested that the majority of the legislators may be fasting and it would be inconvenient for them to attend the Session.

The budget session will be held in Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, where the temperature remains higher than in the Kashmir Valley.

Read more:

  1. J&K: Sajad Lone Challenges 'Misuse' Of Police Verification In High Court As CM Omar Abdullah Assures Easing Exercise
  2. Ajmer Dargah Row: Kashmir Leaders Slam Petition Claiming Shrine As Shiva Temple, Warn Of Communal Tensions

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAJAD LONEJAMMU KASHMIR ASSEMBLYKASHMIRSAJAD LONE JK ASSEMBLY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.