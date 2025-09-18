Citing 'National Interest', Jammu Bar Chief Refuses To Challenge AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's PSA
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 18, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: As the legal team of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, is in the process of filing a petition in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court for quashing his Public Safety Act (PSA), the head of the team, Advocate Nirmal Kotwal, has recused himself from the case.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Kotwal, who is also the President of the Bar Association of Jammu, said that after going through some videos in which Malik has allegedly spoken about Jammu and Kashmir not being part of India and about terrorists, he decided to recuse himself from the case.
“The AAP had shared the dossier with me but didn't mention the videos already available on social media in which Malik has mentioned that J&K is not an integral part of India and has also praised Burhan Wani and Masood Azhar,” Kotwal said. “For me, national interest and integrity are foremost, and there is no compromise on that. After watching those videos, I decided to recuse myself from the case,” he added.
When asked whether he can rely on videos on social media, where they can be distorted as well, the Bar President replied, “No, these videos are not distorted."
Kotwal was appointed as head of the legal team, and two other senior lawyers, Muzaffar Khan and Sheikh Shakeel, were part of it, and AAP spokesperson Appu Singh Slathia was assisting counsel. Six other lawyers, Advocates Arvind Bandral, Joginder Thakur, Gaurav Sarangal, Sandeep Sharma, Syed Asim Hashmi and Tariq Mughal, were named as supporting counsel.
With Kotwal rescuing himself from the case, AAP will have to reshape the team and will have to start from scratch again.
When contacted, AAP spokesperson Appu Singh Slathia asked to wait till tomorrow for an official stand of the party on the issue.
Malik was arrested on September 8 at Dak Bungalow Doda by the police and was taken to Kathua jail after Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh slapped him with PSA.
The AAP high command from New Delhi has been following the case, and the party's J&K in-charge, Imran Hussain, on September 14, had announced the legal team which would contest the case in the High Court, but within four days, the head of the legal team parted ways.
Meanwhile, AAP workers and volunteers today held a protest demonstration in Hari Singh Park here and demanded Malik's early release from prison.
A few AAP workers and leaders from Doda were also part of the protest and said that whatever is being spread on social media against Malik is false, and he never praised any terrorists.
