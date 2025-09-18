ETV Bharat / bharat

Citing 'National Interest', Jammu Bar Chief Refuses To Challenge AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's PSA

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: As the legal team of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, is in the process of filing a petition in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court for quashing his Public Safety Act (PSA), the head of the team, Advocate Nirmal Kotwal, has recused himself from the case.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Kotwal, who is also the President of the Bar Association of Jammu, said that after going through some videos in which Malik has allegedly spoken about Jammu and Kashmir not being part of India and about terrorists, he decided to recuse himself from the case.

“The AAP had shared the dossier with me but didn't mention the videos already available on social media in which Malik has mentioned that J&K is not an integral part of India and has also praised Burhan Wani and Masood Azhar,” Kotwal said. “For me, national interest and integrity are foremost, and there is no compromise on that. After watching those videos, I decided to recuse myself from the case,” he added.

When asked whether he can rely on videos on social media, where they can be distorted as well, the Bar President replied, “No, these videos are not distorted."

Kotwal was appointed as head of the legal team, and two other senior lawyers, Muzaffar Khan and Sheikh Shakeel, were part of it, and AAP spokesperson Appu Singh Slathia was assisting counsel. Six other lawyers, Advocates Arvind Bandral, Joginder Thakur, Gaurav Sarangal, Sandeep Sharma, Syed Asim Hashmi and Tariq Mughal, were named as supporting counsel.