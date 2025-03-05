Cities Across India To Have AI-enabled Traffic Monitoring System Soon

New Delhi: The majority of the cities in India will very soon install Artificial Intelligence-enabled traffic monitoring systems to check road accidents as well as minimise traffic congestion.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is discussing with various state governments the implementation of an AI-powered traffic management system, aiming to leverage artificial intelligence to optimise traffic flow and enhance road safety across the country.

Once implemented, this system will work for advanced traffic signal control, real-time congestion detection, and automated violation monitoring using camera systems.

The Centre is in discussion with representatives from major states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu among others.

How will AI work on roads?

AI-driven traffic monitoring uses real-time data from cameras, sensors, and IoT devices to analyse road conditions and detect incidents swiftly. Advanced computer vision and deep learning algorithms process this data to identify accidents, stalled vehicles, or unusual traffic patterns. The system can differentiate between minor slowdowns and serious disruptions, ensuring accurate incident detection. Once an issue is identified, automated alerts are sent to traffic control centres, emergency responders, and navigation apps, enabling quick action to reduce delays and improve safety.

These AI systems also support dynamic traffic management by suggesting alternate routes to drivers, helping to minimise congestion. Over time, machine learning models improve accuracy by continuously learning from past incidents and traffic trends.

This technology enhances road safety, optimizes traffic flow, and ensures faster emergency responses, making urban transportation more efficient and resilient.

Physician voices for AI use

Padma Shri recipient Dr Subroto Das said that the use of AI systems can bring a sea change in India’s traffic management system.

“AI can definitely help in reducing road accidents and minimising traffic congestion. AI can study black spots, it can help in the evacuation process besides giving accurate information about hospitals and concerned doctors whenever necessary in case of emergency. AI can give directions on the availability of specific doctors in nearby hospitals which will definitely save timing for transportation of patients during emergencies,” said Dr Das who is also a renowned physician.

According to Dr Das, AI can also help in minimising accidents by detecting accident-prone areas. It can optimise traffic flow and signal timing.

Dr Das said that real-time data also plays a crucial role in the proper utilisation of AI systems. “Data collection is also important for AI-driven initiatives. In road transport, real-time data is very crucial. We face a shortage in data collection on a real-time basis. If you see NCRB’s road accident data, it is only till 2022 that it is available,” Dr Das said.

Dr Das co-founded Lifeline Foundation with his wife, Sushmita, following their survival of an accident in August 1999 on National Highway 8. Dr Das received the Padma Shri for his work on Highway Trauma Care. The Lifeline Foundation aims to reduce 100,000+ annual highway deaths in India.

Cities In India Using AI System For Traffic Management

Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, Bengaluru, and Kolkata are some of the places where AI-enabled traffic-enabled traffic management systems are already in work.

On the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, an AI system detects traffic violations in real-time, assisting police efforts and contributing to a reduction in crashes. Between 2021 and 2023, the system identified over 1.3 million violations.

Chandigarh installed over 2,000 AI-enabled CCTV cameras capable of autonomously detecting and recording traffic violations.

Bengaluru has implemented an Adaptive Traffic Control System (BATCS) across 165 intersections. The use of an AI algorithms system monitors vehicle volumes and adjusts signal timings, significantly reducing delays.

The Delhi traffic police have also adopted traffic monitoring AI solutions to enhance road safety and manage traffic more efficiently. With CCTV cameras and drone feeds streamed live on these networks, AI algorithms can take over and identify all traffic offences made on the roads.

AI for traffic management in Singapore, Los Angeles, London

Countries like Singapore, Los Angeles, and even the UK are prominent examples of places using AI for traffic management. Singapore is a leading innovator by employing AI-powered systems to monitor traffic density, adjust signal timings dynamically, and provide real-time updates to commuters through mobile apps. Los Angeles also utilizes AI through its Automated Traffic Surveillance and Control (ATSAC) system to manage traffic at intersections. London has also used traffic signal control systems driven by artificial intelligence (AI). A significant outcome of this innovation is that bus travel times have dropped and reduced carbon emissions.

India pledge for 50 per cent reduction in traffic death by 2030

At a time when India loses over 450 lives daily in road accidents, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta during the 4th global ministerial on road safety held in Morocco reaffirmed India’s commitment to the UN initiative for 50 per cent reduction in traffic death by 2030.

“Road safety is not just a policy goal. This is a human imperative. Today, India has reformed its commitment to the Stockholm Declaration to reduce road crash fatalities and injuries. How will we achieve this?” Tamta asked before listing a series of measures to prioritise road safety.

According to Tamta, these measures include embedding road safety into India’s road infrastructure planning and vehicle design, placing greater reliance on AI-driven traffic management systems, and enhancing emergency care response.

Blackspot rectification

A blackspot road is a stretch of road where several road accidents take place. These accidents could be fatal or cause serious injuries.

In order to make black spots accident-free, the Government of India has taken steps for immediate short-term measures on black spots like road markings, signages, crash barriers, road studs, delineators, closure of median openings, traffic calming measures, etc. Long-term measures like improvement of road geometrics, junction improvements, spot widening of the carriageway, construction of underpasses/overpasses, etc. are also taken for permanent rectification of black spots.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has identified 13,795 accident-prone blackspots for rectification by 2024-25. Out of these, 4,777 black spots have been rectified through permanent measures till December 2024 whereas short-term rectification measures have been completed on 9,525 black spots.

West Bengal with 1253, Karnataka with 1217 and Andhra Pradesh with 1202 are the top three States with maximum blackspots, MoRTH data in possession of ETV Bharat said.

Enhance emergency care response

“India can enhance emergency care response in road safety by establishing a robust pre-hospital emergency system with real-time accident detection and rapid response mechanisms. Expanding the 112-emergency helpline, increasing the availability of advanced life support ambulances, and utilising AI-driven traffic monitoring for swift incident identification are key steps,” said Dr Tamorish Kole, renowned health expert and Chair of the Clinical Practice Committee at the International Federation for Emergency Medicine to ETV Bharat.

According to Dr Kole, developing trauma care networks with well-equipped centres strategically placed along highways and urban areas will improve survival rates. Additionally, equipping first responders, including police and bystanders, with training in basic trauma care and haemorrhage control can ensure timely intervention at accident sites.

“Collaboration between government agencies, private healthcare, EMS providers, and technology firms is essential to drive innovation in emergency response. Implementing mandatory GPS tracking for ambulances, optimizing coordination between dispatch centres and hospitals, and introducing Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) will enhance efficiency,” Dr Kole said.

The use of drones for triage in mass casualty incidents can further strengthen emergency preparedness. Additionally, enforcing legal mandates for post-crash care and launching public awareness campaigns on good Samaritan law and emergency response will promote a culture of accountability and preparedness.

At least 1.19 million people die annually due to road crashes across the globe.

Road accidents in India

On average, India witnessed 1,263 road crashes and 461 deaths every day or 53 crashes and 19 deaths every hour.

According to the latest report of Road Accidents in India provided by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the total number of road accidents was reported at 4,61,312 causing injuries to 4,43,366 persons and claiming 1,68,491 lives in the country in 2022.

As compared to 2021, the number of road accidents has increased by 11.9 persons, persons killed have increased by 9.4 persons and injuries have increased by 15.3 persons in the year 2022.

However, accident severity expressed in terms of the number of persons killed per 100 accidents has declined from 37.3 in 2021 to 36.5 in 2022.

The age profile of road accident victims According to the latest report, young adults in the age group of 18-45 years accounted for 66.5 per cent of victims in 2022. People in the working age group of 18-60 years share 83.4 per cent of total road accident fatalities during the same period.

Vehicle involved in road accidents

Among the vehicle categories involved in road accidents, according to the NCRB data, two-wheelers accounted for the highest share in the total number of road accident deaths (44.5 per cent) in 2022 followed by Pedestrians (19.5 per cent), Cars, Taxis, Vans and LMVs vehicles (12.5 per cent), Trucks/Lorries (6.3 per cent), Auto Rickshaws (3.9 per cent), Bicycles (2.9 per cent), Buses (2.4 per cent) and other (8.0 per cent).

Under Traffic rules violation, the single most important factor responsible for road accidents is over speeding which accounted for a share of 72.3 per cent in road accidents and 71.2 per cent of road accident deaths in 2022.

UP, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra leading casualties list

In terms of road crash fatalities, Uttar Pradesh registered the maximum number of deaths at 13.4 per cent followed by Tamil Nadu at 10.6 per cent and Maharashtra at 9 per cent.

However, Tamil Nadu with 13.9 per cent topped the list of States in terms of the total number of road crashes followed by Madhya Pradesh (11.8 per cent) and Kerala (9.5 per cent).

Global scenario

Data provided by Save Life Foundation, with a crash severity of 38.15, India ranked 1st among the top 20 countries for road crash deaths in 2020 based on the data published by the World Road Statistics, 2022. In terms of the total number of fatalities, India was followed by China (with a crash severity of 25.22) and the United States of America (with a crash severity of 2.01).