Indian Cities Scorching Like Pressure Cookers: How To Tackle The Urban Heat Island Effect

New Delhi: As summer heat reaches high levels across the country, urban areas in India are feeling more impacted by warming than rural areas. An emerging concern is what's called the Urban Heat Island effect (UHI) which is when cities are hotter than surrounding rural areas as a result of indiscriminate urbanisation and related modifications in urban living.

This is changing weather patterns and leading to extreme heat waves in some areas of India, especially in metro cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. UHI is a climate issue but one that also has significant public health implications and exemplifies urban growth that is not sustainable.

Selomi Garnaik, a climate expert from Greenpeace, told ETV Bharat, "In Indian cities, UHI is primarily caused by high-density built environments, heat-absorbing materials like concrete and asphalt, loss of green cover and water bodies, and waste heat from vehicles and air conditioners. Unlike rural areas that have more vegetation and permeable surfaces, cities trap and re-radiate heat, especially during the night. UHI exacerbates heatwave impacts, intensifying health risks such as heat strokes, dehydration, cardiovascular stress, skin infections, and respiratory disorders.

"Greenpeace India’s 2023 “Heat Havoc” report further reveals how women experience heat differently. Women are more vulnerable to high BP and irregular menstrual cycle due to increased heat. Vulnerable populations — outdoor laborers, elderly, children, women and those in informal settlements — bear the brunt. The lack of thermal comfort zones and access to cooling makes Indian cities dangerous hotspots during heatwaves.

She added, "UHI aggravates air pollution by accelerating ground-level ozone formation, increasing particulate concentration, and weakening air circulation. It disrupts local ecosystems, reducing biodiversity, stressing urban flora and fauna, and drying up water bodies due to elevated surface temperatures."

What is the Urban Heat Island Effect?

The Urban Heat Island effect is the localized warming of cities versus the rural areas surrounding them. Due to all of the impermeable surface areas such as asphalt roads and buildings and limited green cover in cities, urban areas can absorb and retain heat from the sun to a greater extent than the surrounding rural areas. As a result, urban areas tend to be a few degrees warmer than rural areas. The greatest difference in temperature between urban and rural areas is often realized after sunset. It seems that urban areas retain heat within buildings and concrete and do not cool down as quickly during the night as rural areas do.

Tall buildings, narrow streets, and scant vegetation-especially in metropolitan areas-add to the heat island phenomenon. Heat-absorbing materials such as asphalt and concrete create the condition where the city acts like a "heat island." This is not just during daytime, but it is during nighttime that the difference usually shows. Urban areas now record higher temperatures during most of the time of the day, but there is a difference in the nighttime temperature that brings out more of the discrepancy. It is usually very hot during summer in urban settlements due to the heating up on the sun and human activities.

Environmentalist Manu Singh said, "The Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect presents a multifaceted challenge in Indian metropolitan contexts, driven by rapid urbanization, impervious surface proliferation, and diminished green cover. Its intensification exacerbates public health vulnerabilities — particularly heat-related morbidity, respiratory ailments, and mental stress — while simultaneously degrading environmental quality through increased air pollution and energy demand. The case of cities like Delhi and Ahmedabad underscores both the severity of the issue and the potential of integrative mitigation frameworks, such as urban greening, reflective infrastructure, and early warning systems. As climate change accelerates, embedding heat-resilient strategies into urban planning is no longer optional but imperative for ecological sustainability and public health resilience."

Causes of Urban Heat Islands

Construction Materials: Heat-absorbing materials such as asphalt and concrete are used in urban areas. They absorb heat and disallow heat dissipation in the atmosphere.

Geometric Effects: High buildings create trapped heat and inhibit airflow in "urban canyons," thus inhibiting natural processes such as cooling by wind.

Humans' activities waste heat: Added heat would result in local temperatures from vehicle emissions: from industrial and electrical appliances such as air conditioners or any other.

Absence of Vegetation: As cities grow-up, typically, green areas get reclaimed by concrete structure, and reduce the cooling effects of plants and trees. Green areas also work against the UHI by shading and transpired moisture.

Water Bodies: The absence of water bodies, such as lakes and rivers, from cities prevents natural cooling. Water bodies act like heat sinks, absorbing heat during the day and releasing it slowly at night, that is, moderating extremes in air temperature.

Impacts of the UHI Effect

The UHI effect has long-term effects which are:

1. Dangers to Health

One big concern would be rising temperatures affecting human health. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures would increase incidence and prevalence of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat strokes, dehydration, and respiratory problems; particularly during very hot days; and make the vulnerable sectors, like the elderly, children, and those with prior medical conditions, more vulnerable.

In cities like Delhi and Hyderabad, the UHI will be compounded by high humidity, so that, under such conditions, it becomes almost unsafe for the human body to cool itself as it should. Very dangerous conditions for the human body occur when sweat cannot evaporate at optimum conditions, or in the case of fatal high wet-bulb temperatures, where temperature increases above critical levels.

2. Energy Demand and Costs

Higher temperatures cause the use of air conditioning and cooling systems to increase; thus, putting more demand on energy resources. Growing electricity demand for cooling buildings in the summer months will eventually end in blackout and rise in energy costs and also strain an already overloaded grid.

3. Environmental Effect

The effect of UHI worsening environmental problems such as poor air quality and water pollution. High temperatures are thought to increase the production of ozone, a major air pollutant that may cause respiratory difficulties and deteriorate life quality in cities more broadly. Additionally, higher temperatures can warm up nearby water bodies, increasing the risk of thermal pollution, which harms aquatic life and disrupts local ecosystems.

4. Climate Change

Urban heat islands also contribute to broader climate change concerns. As cities continue to grow and temperatures rise, the additional heat from UHI effects can worsen global warming. The increased heat can create a feedback loop, where rising temperatures lead to more energy use, greater emissions, and even higher temperatures.

UHI Impact in Major Indian Cities

City Affected Areas Temperature Data Delhi Pitampura, Northern Ridge, Mungeshpur Ridge: 40.4°C (6°C above average), Safdarjung: 39°C Hyderabad Citywide, especially dense neighborhoods 2–3°C higher than nearby rural areas; real feel > 40°C due to humidity + winds Mumbai Vasai West, Ghatkopar vs. Powai Vasai West: 33.5°C avg, Powai: 20.4°C avg = 13.1°C

Delhi:

In recent weeks, several areas in north Delhi, such as Pitampura and the Northern Ridge, have experienced temperatures higher than those recorded at the city's main weather station at Safdarjung. On April 3, the maximum temperature at the Ridge reached 40.4°C, six degrees above the seasonal average, while Safdarjung recorded 39°C. This temperature difference highlights the growing UHI effect in the capital. Experts attribute this rise to the lack of green cover, dense construction, and the city's geographical positioning, which makes it more susceptible to heatwaves, especially in areas on the western periphery like Mungeshpur.

Hyderabad:

In Hyderabad, despite daytime temperatures often being only 2-3°C higher than rural areas, residents often feel like they are in a “pressure cooker” due to high humidity and the presence of hot, dry winds known as “loo.” This phenomenon is a combination of high wet-bulb temperatures, which prevent the body from cooling itself, and the UHI effect. As temperatures reach 40°C, the real feel can be much higher, resulting in heat-related illnesses. The city's urban landscape, with narrow streets, concrete buildings, and minimal greenery, exacerbates the UHI effect, making it difficult for residents to escape the intense heat.

Mumbai:

Mumbai, too, is experiencing the UHI effect, particularly in areas like Vasai West and Ghatkopar. A study by Respirer Living Sciences highlighted a temperature difference of up to 13.1°C between suburban areas like Vasai and greener areas like Powai. Between March 1 and 22, 2025, Vasai West recorded an average temperature of 33.5°C, while Powai, with more green spaces, recorded a much cooler average of 20.4°C. This stark contrast illustrates the severe impact of urbanization on local climates, where densely built-up areas experience much higher temperatures than areas with more vegetation.

Mitigating the UHI Effect

To address the UHI effect, experts recommend a multifaceted approach, which includes:

Increasing Green Cover: Planting more trees, creating parks, and promoting urban forests can help reduce the heat island effect by providing shade and enhancing the cooling effect of transpiration.

Reflective Building Materials: Using reflective or light-colored materials in construction can help reduce heat absorption. This includes painting roofs white or using cool roofing materials.

Water Management: Incorporating more water bodies into urban planning, such as ponds, lakes, and artificial water features, can help cool down urban areas.

Sustainable Urban Planning: Cities should be planned in a way that incorporates green spaces, water bodies, and sustainable construction practices to prevent the worsening of the UHI effect.

Community Awareness: Raising awareness among the public about the dangers of heat and the steps they can take to protect themselves is crucial. Authorities should issue heat advisories and encourage people to stay indoors during peak heat hours (12 noon to 3 pm).