Manpower Shortage, Attrition Affect CISF Which Celebrates 55th Raising Day on Tuesday

New Delhi: Issues like shortage of manpower, attrition, suicides and poor housing satisfaction have been affecting the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is celebrating its 55th Raising Day on Tuesday. “As we work towards facing the new security challenges with unwavering determination, I consider the welfare of the Central Industrial Security Force personnel and their families to be of paramount importance. We must engage to create a conducive work environment that supports the well-being of the members of the CISF and their families,” read out a message from Nina Singh, the Director General of CISF.

Established in 1969 with a strength of 3,129 personnel, the CISF presently has a total sanctioned strength of 1,70,390, which signifies its importance over the years. Significantly, the government has recently increased the total strength of CISF up to two lakhs. Although the agency was mandated to provide security to the country's vital installations, airports and VVIPs, till the recent past, has of late been assigned to provide security in and around Parliament.

“The CISF is providing security to the strategic establishments, including the Department of Space, the Department of Atomic Energy, the airports, the Delhi Metro, the ports, the historical monuments and the basic areas of Indian economy such as petroleum and natural gas, electricity, coal, steel and mining,” stated an excerpt of the official website of the CISF.

According to the government statistics in possession of ETV Bharat, of the total sanctioned strength of 1,70,390 personnel, the actual posted strength of the force is 1,42,385. Significantly, women representation of 9,352 (6.56 per cent) is the highest in CISF amongst all other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). However, another major factor that is hampering the CISF is the issue of cadre review. According to a Parliamentary Committee report, severe stagnation has been noted at various ranks of Group B and C personnel of the CISF, due to a lack of cadre review in the rank of constable, head constable and sub-inspector.

For example, a constable gets promoted to head constable in 22 years, as against the eligibility period of five years. The Parliamentary Committee further stated that the lack of cadre review is a demoralising factor for CISF personnel. The committee recommended that cadre review of Group B and C personnel must be expedited so that lower ranks get their first promotion within 10 years of recruitment.

Admitting the fact, a senior CISF official told this correspondent that cadre review is a major issue in the force. “The major difficulty is with Group B personnel of the force. We are hopeful that the government will seriously look into the matter,” the official added. The force is also armed with dedicated Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS). “Almost all our 358 units of CISF have BDDS,” said the official.

According to government statistics, as many as 89 CISF personnel died by suicide in the last five years. The attrition in CISF has also increased from 966 in 2021 to 1,706 in 2022. Interestingly, the housing satisfaction level of CISF personnel against the available dwelling units is 47.49 per cent, which is also likely to increase up to 59.32 per cent with the completion of under-construction dwelling units.

