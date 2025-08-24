ETV Bharat / bharat

CISF To Have All-Women Commando Team For Security Of Sensitive Installations

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has decided to create an all-women commando team for conducting specialised counter-terrorist operations, officials said on Sunday.

A group of 100 female personnel deployed across the country as part of the aviation security group (ASG) guarding civilian airports are the first to be trained for the task.

The about 1.70 lakh-strength CISF is primarily tasked to guard 69 civil airports, the Delhi Metro and a number of other vital installations in the government and private domain.

"The training for the first batch of the women personnel in commando skills has been started at a training centre located in Barwaha, Madhya Pradesh.