'State Your Business...' CISF Asks Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha MP MM Abdulla Visiting Parliament

Chennai: A DMK Rajya Sabha MP, MM Abdulla, has accused the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) of misbehaving with him when he visited the Parliament Building on Tuesday. The Parliamentarian has shot off a missive to the Vice President of India and Chairman of the Council of States, detailing the turn of events.

The letter said that he was still in "a state of shock" and wanted to bring the Chairman's attention to a serious incident which took place at the Parliament House Estate on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

"At around 1440 hours, when I was entering the Parliament House Estate in a Parliament Provided Ferry Vehicle (Battery Buggy), I was stopped at TKR-II by the CISF Personnel before the Boom Barrier and was questioned on the purpose of my visit to the Parliament today and where I was headed inside the premises," the MP wrote in the letter.

The Parliamentarian from the DMK said he was appalled by the behaviour of the CISF Personnel. "The personnel questioned me on the Purpose of my visit to the Parliament, a place where I represent the interests of the People and the State of Tamil Nadu," he said.

According to the MP, such "an unprecedented misbehavior" has never happened earlier while the Parliamentary Security Service (PSS) was in charge of security.

RS MP Saket Gokhale who shared the MP's letter on X, said, "This is incredibly shocking and a matter of immense shame."

Abdulla in his letter said that he strongly believed that MPs can enter the Parliament even if they do not have any official engagement. "Even if I have any engagements, I am liable to disclose it to and answerable only to My Chairman, who is the Custodian of the Rajya Sabha," he wrote.

The MP said he was not able to comprehend the "manner" in which he was questioned by the CISF personnel. "The incident has deeply affected me," he told the Chairman.

He sought Dhankar to take cognizance of the incident and take adequate action on the erring personnel to uphold the dignity of the Rajya Sabha and its Members.

"As the Custodian of the Council of States and its Members, I request you to take cognizance of this unprecedented misbehaviour by the CISF Personnel, take action on the erring personnel and uphold the dignity of the Rajya Sabha and its Members," the MP's letter read.

He has marked a copy of the letter to Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and the Secretary General of Rajya Sabha.

DMK was stopped and questioned by the new CISF personnel inside Parliament and asked to “explain his purpose of visit,” Gokhale wrote.

"An MP CANNOT be asked why they’re going to Parliament. As Members of the House, it is our right to be in Parliament. Is this why CISF has replaced Parliament Security Services? To obstruct INDIA MPs from carrying out their duties?" Gokhale added.

Gokhale said the Home Minister Amit Shah should smell the coffee. "There's no "400 paar" or even "300 paar" anymore. Parliament is not Modi or Shah’s personal property that they can stop and interrogate MPs," he wrote further.

He also sent a poser to the CISF office, tagging them in the post. "There needs to be an answer and the strictest action on this. You’re there for the security of Parliament and not as Amit Shah’s personal militia," he wrote demanding an answer and stringent action.

PSS, carved out of the Delhi Police, was earlier tasked with the maintenance of proactive, preventive and protective security measures within the Parliament House Complex, for safeguarding Members of Parliament, visitors and employees.

On April 29, the CISF personnel were rostered in place of the 150 Delhi Police personnel. The change was necessitated following a security breach in the Parliament complex reported on Dec 13, 2023.