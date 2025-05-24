ETV Bharat / bharat

CISF Signs MoU With SBI To Manage Salary Accounts Of Force Personnel

New Delhi: A significant step towards strengthening the welfare of Force members, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India (SBI) for managing salary accounts of serving and retired CISF personnel under the Central Armed Police Salary Package (CAPSP).

The MoU was formalised in a function held at CISF Headquarters, New Delhi, where it was signed for a period of three years w.e.f. 23.05.2025 to 22.05.2028 by Rekha Nambiar, DIG/Adm, CISF, and Ranjana Sinha, General Manager(NRI & SP), SBI Corporate Centre, Mumbai, on behalf of SBI.

The agreement introduces a host of enhanced financial benefits for CISF personnel, marking a major milestone in CISF’s ongoing commitment to the welfare and financial security of its members. These benefits come at zero cost to Force members and are in addition.

As per the new provisions of the MoU, the following key benefits will be extended: