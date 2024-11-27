CISF Launches E-Service Book Portal For Its Retiring Personnel

New Delhi: With an aim to provide all pensionary benefits on the date of retirement itself, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday launched the E-Service Book portal and made it accessible to all its personnel.
“The new initiative is designed to streamline and expedite the pension processing system for our retiring personnel to ensure that they get all pensionary benefits on the date of retirement itself. As of now the physical transfer of Service Book delays payment of retirement dues by several months,” said Deepak Verma, Deputy Inspector General in the CISF.
It will also benefit its serving personnel by providing them online access to their service book and ensure its updation, he said.
The new digital framework will eliminate the need for physical transfer of service books.
"One of the key features of the E-Service Book is its real-time tracking capability. Stakeholders can now monitor the status of pension files in real-time, ensuring transparency and accountability. This eliminates the need for constant follow-ups and provides timely updates to all concerned parties. This will directly benefit nearly 2400 personnel who retire every year,” said Verma.
The current system involves the physical transfer of service books between multiple offices, often leading to delays and errors.
This is particularly problematic for units located in remote areas, as the process becomes more time-consuming and prone to mistakes. To address these issues and ensure timely pension disbursement, designing of an online portal was conceived after incorporating the inputs from Pr. CCA (Home), MHA and PAO/RAPOs before giving it a final shape, Verma said.
Another major benefit of the E-Service Book is that it serves as a collaborative platform. All stakeholders, including the parent unit, higher administrative formations and RPAO/PAO can now collaborate seamlessly on a single platform. This fosters efficient communication, prompt resolution of queries and timely updation of service data, another senior official said.
"In addition to streamlining the pension process, the E-Service Book empowers in-service personnel by providing them with online access to their service books. This enables them to monitor their service records, identify any discrepancies, and initiate timely corrective action. By ensuring the accuracy and completeness of service records, the E-Service Book helps in-service personnel plan their career progression and retirement benefits effectively. It will enhance transparency in the organisation," he said.
According to Verma, CISF's E-Service Book is a major step towards modernising the pension processing system and enhancing the service experience for CISF personnel.
"By providing a more efficient, transparent, and convenient service, CISF aims to set new benchmarks in service delivery," he concluded.