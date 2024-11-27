ETV Bharat / bharat

CISF Launches E-Service Book Portal For Its Retiring Personnel

New Delhi: With an aim to provide all pensionary benefits on the date of retirement itself, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday launched the E-Service Book portal and made it accessible to all its personnel.

“The new initiative is designed to streamline and expedite the pension processing system for our retiring personnel to ensure that they get all pensionary benefits on the date of retirement itself. As of now the physical transfer of Service Book delays payment of retirement dues by several months,” said Deepak Verma, Deputy Inspector General in the CISF.

It will also benefit its serving personnel by providing them online access to their service book and ensure its updation, he said.

The new digital framework will eliminate the need for physical transfer of service books.

"One of the key features of the E-Service Book is its real-time tracking capability. Stakeholders can now monitor the status of pension files in real-time, ensuring transparency and accountability. This eliminates the need for constant follow-ups and provides timely updates to all concerned parties. This will directly benefit nearly 2400 personnel who retire every year,” said Verma.

The current system involves the physical transfer of service books between multiple offices, often leading to delays and errors.