CISF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead at Delhi Metro Station

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 4, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

CISF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead at Delhi Metro Station

The deceased CISF constable has been identified as Shahre Kishore, whose body was recovered near the X-ray baggage scanner, sources said.

New Delhi: A CISF constable allegedly killed himself using his service rifle at the Nangloi Metro Station on Thursday, officials said. The incident took place around 7 am.

The body of the deceased jawan, Shahre Kishore, was recovered from near the X-ray baggage scanner, they said. The constable is said to have joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in 2014.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the jawan, deployed in the CISF unit that guards the Delhi Metro, killed himself using his service weapon, they said. An inquiry is being undertaken by the paramilitary force apart from the Delhi Police, the officials said.

(More Details Are Awaited)

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.