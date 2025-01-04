CISF Jawan Kills Himself With Service Weapon At Surat Airport

Surat: A jawan belonging to the Central Industrial Security Force allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon at the Surat International Airport on Saturday, police said.

CISF personnel Kisan Singh (32) died by suicide in a washroom of the airport around 2.10 pm, they said. Singh, who hailed from Jaipur and was deployed at the Surat airport, shot himself in the stomach, said NV Bharwad, inspector of Dumas police station.

“He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead,” Bharvad said. The reason for the extreme step taken by the jawan was not immediately clear, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.