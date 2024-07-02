CISF Jawan Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Delhi's Dwarka Sector

New Delhi: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan died allegedly by suicide in the Dwarka North police station area of Delhi. According to police, upon receiving the PCR call regarding suicide on Monday, IO along with the staff of PS Dwarka North reached the place of the incident i.e. CISF Camp, Dwarka Sec-16, Delhi and found the man's lifeless body. He was later identified as Ct. Siva Prabhu.

The 27-year-old Jawan was a resident of Tamil Nadu's Madurai and was posted as a Constable in the CISF Metro Unit, said police. The crime team as requisitioned inspected the crime scene. Investigative proceedings are underway and SDM Dwarka was also informed, said police.

No foul play has surfaced yet. The body has been preserved at DDU Hospital, Hari Nagar, Delhi for post-mortem. More details into the matter are awaited.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 044 24640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).