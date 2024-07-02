ETV Bharat / bharat

CISF Jawan Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Delhi's Dwarka Sector

author img

By ANI

Published : Jul 2, 2024, 6:52 AM IST

Ct. Siva Prabhu, a 27-year-old CISF jawan from Madurai, allegedly died by suicide at the CISF camp in Delhi's Dwarka Sec-16. Police responded to a PCR call reporting the incident and found his lifeless body at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and no evidence of foul play has been discovered so far.

CISF Jawan Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Delhi's Dwarka Sector
Representational Image (File)

New Delhi: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan died allegedly by suicide in the Dwarka North police station area of Delhi. According to police, upon receiving the PCR call regarding suicide on Monday, IO along with the staff of PS Dwarka North reached the place of the incident i.e. CISF Camp, Dwarka Sec-16, Delhi and found the man's lifeless body. He was later identified as Ct. Siva Prabhu.

The 27-year-old Jawan was a resident of Tamil Nadu's Madurai and was posted as a Constable in the CISF Metro Unit, said police. The crime team as requisitioned inspected the crime scene. Investigative proceedings are underway and SDM Dwarka was also informed, said police.

No foul play has surfaced yet. The body has been preserved at DDU Hospital, Hari Nagar, Delhi for post-mortem. More details into the matter are awaited.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 044 24640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

New Delhi: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan died allegedly by suicide in the Dwarka North police station area of Delhi. According to police, upon receiving the PCR call regarding suicide on Monday, IO along with the staff of PS Dwarka North reached the place of the incident i.e. CISF Camp, Dwarka Sec-16, Delhi and found the man's lifeless body. He was later identified as Ct. Siva Prabhu.

The 27-year-old Jawan was a resident of Tamil Nadu's Madurai and was posted as a Constable in the CISF Metro Unit, said police. The crime team as requisitioned inspected the crime scene. Investigative proceedings are underway and SDM Dwarka was also informed, said police.

No foul play has surfaced yet. The body has been preserved at DDU Hospital, Hari Nagar, Delhi for post-mortem. More details into the matter are awaited.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 044 24640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

TAGGED:

CISF JAWAN DIES BY SUICIDECENTRAL INDUSTRIAL SECURITY FORCECISF JAWAN DIES BY SUICIDE IN DELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.