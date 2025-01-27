CISF Denies 'Doctor's' Claim Of Apple Watch Theft At Delhi Airport, Says CCTV Contradicts Story

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has denied the allegations of Dr Tushar Mehta who claimed that his Apple Watch was stolen during a security check at Delhi's Terminal 3 on January 25. According to the CISF, CCTV footage does not support the doctor's version of events.

Dr Mehta, an X user who claims he is a surgeon from Gurugram, in a post on the social media platform, wrote that after completing the security check, he realised that his Apple Watch was missing.

He alleged that he confronted the suspect at the store and recovered his watch after a brief struggle. Mehta claimed that the salesperson at the store acted suspiciously, and he was later confronted by a CISF officer, who asked him to apologise for his behaviour.

"The moment I crossed security, I started putting things back into my laptop bag. I could feel that something is missing and I realised that I don't have my watch. I asked the CISF guy standing there. He asked me to look again in my bag, pocket etc which I had already done. I turned around curiously and saw someone looking back at me while walking away."

In a post that he deleted later and then deactivated his X accout, Mehta further said, "I didn't care about what CISF guy was about to do or say and started walking for that guy. Few steps ahead I saw him standing at the Titan Watches Helios store on the left. I confronted him and forcibly put my hand over his trouser pocket and I could feel the watch. The sales guy standing at Helios came over towards me and behaved weirdly as it had noting to do with him. Forcefully I took out my watch (I am glad I could and I did)."

Screenshot of the post by Dr Tushar mehta on x (X@zoo_bear)

"The guy took my watch and the Helios guy tried to confront me which made me realise that they knew each other from before. The Helios guy looped me in and meanwhile the other guy left the shop and escaped. After a minor heated argument I could figure out their names and came out the shop since I was getting late for the flight. Meanwhile on the way to the gate, a CISF guy came with the Helios guy and started asking me for my rude behaviour and asked to apologise."

"I took my phone and called a senior official who's been a patient for few years and put the phone on speaker. The CISF official spoke to him very briefly and immediately left saying "theek hai sir, aap jao". He went back accompanying the Helios guy," the post read.

The CISF, after reviewing the CCTV Footage, responded to the allegations, stating that there was no evidence of theft to suspicious activity as described by Mehta. The security force clarified that Mehta was seen wearing his Apple Watch after the security check and headed smoothly to the boarding gate without any interaction with CISF personnel.

"The CCTV review contradicts the sequence of events as mentioned," the CISF said in a statement. "Ther boarding was completed smoothly, and no such incident occurred," CISF said.

In response to the viral post, Delhi Airport authorities also issued a statement confirming the findings of the CISF investigation. "The sovereign agencies conducted a thorough investigation, and the allegations were found to be unsubstantiated. No suspicious activity was observed," the statement read.

After the response from the CISF and Delhi Airport, Mehta deleted his post and deactivated his X account.