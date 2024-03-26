CISCE postpones class 12 Psychology board exam citing loss of question papers at one centre

New Delhi: A day before the class 12 Psychology examination, CISCE on Tuesday announced its postponement citing the loss of question paper packets at one of the centres. The exam will now be conducted on April 4 at 2 PM.

"One of the exam centres has reported the loss of class 12 Psychology question paper. The exam has been postponed. The centres should hand over the question papers to convenor at the earliest," the board's deputy secretary Sangeeta Bhatia said.

On February 26, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had postponed the class 12 board exam for Chemistry citing unforeseen circumstances, amid reports of question paper leak. However, the board did not confirm the paper leak.