Cigarette Butts: Major Threat To Environment, Marine Life

By Santu Das

New Delhi: In the run-up to the World Environment Day, a nationwide mass mobilisation campaign, 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution' is being conducted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change with a focus on creating awareness about hazards of plastic pollution and promoting the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives.

One of the major contributors to plastic pollution is 'cigarette butts'. The filter of a cigarette is made of cellulose acetate, a non-biodegradable plastic. These butts pose a major environmental problem as they are disposed of in open areas. These also contain toxic chemicals that cause damage to marine life.

In India, around 113 billion tobacco sticks were produced during 2021-2022 and the cigarette butts that were disposed were more than 100 billion. The average weight of a cigarette butt is around 0.17 gram. Tobacco waste of around 17 million kg is disposed annually, as per reports.

According to a report of the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, "Environmental Burden of Tobacco Product Wastes in India", states that cigarettes and its filters contribute to 19 per cent of the total marine debris. It is endangering the marine life as it releases toxins and is devastating for the environment.

An estimated 4.5 trillion cigarette butts are littered globally as per WHO's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). The FCTC has been raising this issue demanding to hold the tobacco industry accountable for polluting the planet.

Notably, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on September 9, 2020 to lay down guidelines for disposal cigarette/bidi butts. The CPCB then prepared the guidelines as per the directions of the NGT.

Environmental experts view on cigarette butts causing plastic pollution:

Environmental experts have expressed concern over cigarette butts being disposed off in open areas. They underlined that the government should enforce strict rules for disposal of this waste and hold tobacco companies accountable for collecting and recycling cigarette butts.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Kedar Sohoni, an environmental expert said, "Around 90 per cent (4.5 trillion) of cigarettes are improperly discarded making cigarette butts one of the most common wastes. These butts are made of cellulose acetate, a plastic that can take up to 12 years to degrade. During this time, they leach over 7,000 toxic chemicals, including arsenic, lead and nicotine into the environment."

He said these substances contaminate soil and water posing risks to wildlife and potentially entering the human food chain through bioaccumulation.

Sohoni said the CPCB has issued guidelines for the disposal of cigarette and bidi butts recommending recycling or end-of-life disposal methods. However, enforcement remains a challenge. The government should enforce strict rules for proper disposal of cigarette waste and hold tobacco companies accountable for collecting and recycling cigarette butts.

"The government should also help and promote groups that are working to recycle cigarette waste. Along with this the government can promote eco-friendly alternatives to harmful cigarette filters by encouraging the use of biodegradable materials instead of plastic," he said.

The environmental expert also emphasised on the role of the citizens to arrest this problem.

"Citizens, apart from reducing smoking as much as possible, can help reduce cigarette pollution by properly disposing of cigarette butts in designated bins and not littering on roads, beaches or parks. By taking these small but responsible steps individuals can greatly reduce the harmful impact of cigarette waste on the environment," he said.

Suggesting initiatives to recycle cigarette butts, Sohini said, "Cigarette butts can be collected and segregated into tobacco, paper and filters. Tobacco and paper can be composted into organic manure. Filters, made of plastic, can be cleaned and processed into new products like plastic pallets, park benches, or even soft toys."