Chukum Can't Complain About A Falling Bridge: It Never Got One Despite Promises

Kailash Suyal

Ramnagar: Chukum village nestled in the lap of river Kosi and hemmed in by the forests of Ramnagar in Nainital district, is a tale of miseries. Every year during the monsoon this revenue village is cut off and gets isolated as Kosi - fed by incessant rains swells, posing dangers.

Chukhum village is disaster prone. Despite frequent assurances by the government that it would address the problems facing the 120 families in this village, nothing concrete has come off in three decades.

The official neglect and apathy has pushed the villagers to extreme hardships and miseries. Every year during the rainy season. School students cross the swollen and menacing Kosi river risking their lives. The choice is between remaining in the safe confines of home and missing out lessons at schools.

The distance of Chukum village from Ramnagar is about 24 kilometers. In the absence of a bridge the villagers have been demanding that the authorities relocate the settlement to a safer, suitable, alternative site. But this demand too remains unfulfilled since 1993.

Even without the monsoons, crossing the Kosi river is extremely risky for students from this village. They have to undertake this journey daily to go to the Government Inter College located at Mohan, about 3 kilometres away, for studies. The river currents are unpredictable. Sometimes it is moderate, sometimes it is swift and during monsoon it can just sweep one off his feet and drown.

Students narrate the ordeals:

Some of the students narrated the ordeals without being named.

They say: “It is our daily routine to wade through the river to reach the other side where our college is located. We take off our clothes sometimes when the water level is high, we fall, our clothes get wet, we get hurt. But what to do, we have to study.”

They continue: “If the current is strong someday, our school dress and books get wet and if the current is too strong, there is a danger to life. We often carry an extra pair of clothes and shoes in our bags. A slight mistake can cost our lives. It is a tremendous balancing act to dig your heels and at the same time chug ahead. Such situations persist due to the lack of a bridge to connect the village. After crossing the river, we change our clothes under the cover of trees and then go to school. “

Chukhum village has only one school from class 1 to 10 and those going for higher studies will have to go to Mohan on the other bank of the river for studies. For health services, villagers have to go to Ramnagar, 25 km away.

Relocation Plan of Chukhum Village:

Every monsoon there are days when the water level of Kosi rises very high and the village loses contact with the block, tehsil and district, said the villagers. In the year 2021, when the situation became extremely serious, the administration had to airdrop food items by helicopters.

Resettlement of Chukum village populations was proposed for a long time in the Ampokhara range. But the problem of lack of land cropped up. The District Magistrate Nainital, Vandana Singh suggested that a team will go to the village and show some sites to the villagers and on the basis of their consent, the resettlement plan can be carried out.

Villagers have been continuously demanding resettlement since the year 1993. A survey was conducted in the year 2016, but no concrete action could be taken. Earlier, land was identified in Kelakheda (Jaspur), but the villagers refused to go there, now work is going on at another place near Ampokhara range of Ramnagar.

Lack of political will:

Social activist Narendra Sharma says the village is cut off from the block and district every rainy season, but till now only false assurances have been made. Meetings are held every year on relocation plans, but there is no implementation. Even now, when preparations are being made for the Panchayat elections, the administration is worried about how the polling party will reach Chukhum village. But no one asks how the children here reach school every day? He says there is a lack of political will, the price for which is being paid by the villagers and their children.

The administration is said to have recently surveyed an alternative route (from Kunkhet to Chukum). This route passes through the forests, which is called Forest Batia. This route is also not completely safe, because in the rainy season, drains start flowing here at many places and mud and swamp conditions are created. Still, tractors, JCBs and rafting have been arranged, so that relief material or movement can be arranged if needed, says Pramod Kumar, Deputy District Magistrate Ramgarh.

At a time when the government is talking about Digital India Smart Village, the people of Chukum village are faced with miseries, poverty and backwardness. For three long decades the villagers have been waiting for a resettlement plan to take off. But the ground reality says it is not yet the end of the road for Chukhum.