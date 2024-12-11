Chouhan Bats For 'One Nation, One Election', Says Frequent Polls Creating Hurdles

Chandigarh: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday contended that frequent polls were creating hurdles in the nation's progress, while making a strong pitch for 'one nation, one election'. Addressing an event in Kurukshetra as part of the ongoing International Gita festival, Chouhan said the country is moving ahead rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A glorious, prosperous and powerful India is being built under the leadership of the prime minister. Soon, India will become the "Vishwa Guru" (world leader) in front of our eyes. There is no doubt about it, and the whole world knows it, he said.

"But there is one hurdle in India's progress and development, which is frequent elections. Any other thing may be happening or not in the country, but election preparations continue for twelve months all five years," he said.

"When Lok Sabha elections get over, Assembly elections come. Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are done, now Delhi assembly polls are coming," Chouhan said. "Then there will be elections in Bihar and when we will deal with it, there will be another round of elections. All political parties prepare for elections all five years and in that public welfare works and development works get left behind," he said.

"Chunav jeetne ki chinta mein, sare dalon ke neta lage rehte hai (Leaders of all parties remain engaged in the race of winning the elections)," the Union minister said in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. "Now I am the Agriculture Minister, but If elections come, I remain engaged in election campaigning for three months continuously," he said.

A lot of time of the prime minister, chief ministers, ministers, MPs, MLAs, officers and other employees is wasted and all development works are impacted, the minister charged. "Public welfare works are left behind," he said, while adding that expenditure is involved in conducting elections while poll expenses are also incurred by those contesting.

"The Election Commission also spends, it is public money and then political parties also spend. How much time is wasted? Now, when elections will be held in other states, Nayab Saini ji (will go there for campaigning etc), the Haryana government officials will be put on duty (by the Election Commission) as observers. Your work here will be stalled for two-three months....(frequent polls). It obstructs our development," he said.

Chouhan said frequent elections will keep taking place and therefore by amending the Constitution, all the assembly and Lok Sabha elections should be held together once in five years. "We must create public awareness for this," he said at the event attended by seers and students who gathered for the global recitation of the Bhagavad Gita.

"Tell me, should it (simultaneous polls) happen or not? Tell me loudly, should it happen or not..," he asked. "A public awareness should be created so that the political parties are one on the issue of holding simultaneous elections... so that the country's progress and development are not hindered," he said.

Moving ahead with its 'one nation, one election' plan, the central government in September accepted the recommendations of the high-level committee for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner.