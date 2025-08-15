'Chor Machaye Shor': BJP's Madan Rathore Slams Cong Over Sonia's Voter Row

Chittorgarh: Rajasthan unit BJP president Madan Rathore said Congress's protest on alleged vote theft is an example of 'chor machaye shor' (the thief makes noise).

He accused Congress of initiating electoral fraud, alleging that Sonia Gandhi's name was added to the voter list in 1980, three years before she acquired Indian citizenship in 1983.

His allegation came a day after BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya pointed this on his X handle saying, "Sonia Gandhi's tryst with India's voters' list is riddled with glaring violations of electoral law".

Rathore, on a visit to Chittorgarh on Friday, said Congress raising voice against vote theft is an instance of 'chor machaye shor'. "It was with Sonia Gandhi that vote theft began in India. Sonia's name was entered in the voter list in 1980, while she became a citizen of India in 1983. What bigger electoral fraud can there be? This is just an example of 'chor machaye shor'," he said.

He asked if BJP was involved in vote theft, how leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot win? "If there was vote theft, we would have got these leaders defeated," the BJP leader said.

He accused the Congress of raising such allegations whenever they are defeated. "Wherever they (Congress) win elections, they pat their backs and wherever they lose, they accuse of electoral fraud," he added.

According to Rathore, the voter list is revised from time to time with addition of new voters while names of deceased voters are deleted. "This is a continuous process and Congress tries to enter fake names. Many people have added Rohingyas and Bangladeshis to the electoral rolls for their vote bank. Who will decide the country's future.....citizens or the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis?" he asked.