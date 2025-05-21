Choked Drains, Vanishing Lakes: Can Indian Cities Withstand Flooding Anymore?

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Urban flooding has become one of India's most urgent challenges in terms of climate and infrastructure, as it affects millions of people across urban centres like Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad. This year too, heavy rainfall has overwhelmed drainage systems, flooded critical infrastructure, disrupted ordinary life and affected economies.
Experts and policymakers call for urgent integrated solutions. Dr Sudhir Krishna, former secretary of the Ministry of Urban Development and one of India's foremost urban planners, highlighted the seriousness and complexity of this problem. Drawing from years of experience in urban infrastructure and water management, Gupta attempts a more detailed diagnosis of the causes and realistic routes forward.
The Perils of Urban Flooding: A Crisis Beginning to Unfold
Rapid urbanisation has been a story of economic growth, but also an alarming story of stressed infrastructure. Today, our sprawling cities are struggling with an ageing drainage system, encroachment of natural waterbodies and unpredictable rainfall, induced by climate change. "Urban flooding is no longer a seasonal nuisance. It has become a systemic risk that threatens public health, economic productivity and the habitability of our cities," Dr Krishna said.
In May 2025, Bengaluru witnessed record-breaking rainfall that caused severe waterlogging in many low-lying neighbourhoods. The Garden City, which is home to over 12 million residents, witnessed collapsed roads and inundated residential areas, with many blaming decades of unregulated development on former lakes and stormwater drains.
"Flooding is often a symptom of deeper urban planning failures. Our cities are expanding without regard for natural drainage channels and wetlands that historically absorbed excess rainwater," Dr Krishna said.
Delhi's experience has been similarly alarming. The National Capital Region (NCR) saw floods last monsoon that submerged parts of South Delhi and Gurugram, disrupting millions of commuters and causing damages worth thousands of crores of rupees. According to recent data from the Central Water Commission (CWC), urban floods now cause losses exceeding Rs 15,000 crore annually in India's major cities alone.
Why Do Indian Cities Flood?
"The biggest mistake we have made in urban India is to treat wetlands, ponds, lakes and natural drainage channels as dispensable land for construction," Dr Krisha asserts. Decades of construction on lake beds and filling of natural depressions have drastically reduced the city's ability to absorb and channel rainwater. "In Bangalore, for example, many lakes that once acted as buffers for urban floods have been concretised or are heavily polluted, losing their natural function," he adds.
Krishna pointed to the inadequate and ageing drainage system. "Most Indian cities were not designed to handle the volume of runoff generated by the current rainfall pattern," he explains. Drainage systems installed 30 to 40 years ago are either clogged, undersized or broken, unable to cope with the increasingly frequent heavy downpours. "Urban drainage infrastructure must be upgraded and maintained regularly. Unfortunately, maintenance budgets are often inadequate, and encroachments into drains are routine," he said.
Climate scientists warn that the Indian subcontinent is experiencing an increase in extreme weather events, particularly heavier and more unpredictable monsoon rains. "Flooding events that used to be once-in-a-decade are now happening every two to three years. Our city infrastructure is simply not resilient to this changing climate," Krishna said.
Unplanned urban sprawl, lack of enforcement of zoning laws and poor coordination among municipal agencies have aggravated flood risks. "Urban flood resilience requires a comprehensive approach involving land use planning, environmental conservation and infrastructural upgrades. Fragmented governance and overlapping jurisdictions have hindered effective flood management," Dr Krishna explained.
Human and Economic Toll
Urban flooding is more than an inconvenience; it threatens lives, livelihoods and public health. Floodwaters often mix with sewage, leading to outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as cholera, dengue and leptospirosis. Thousands are rendered homeless or face prolonged displacement every monsoon. Flood-induced traffic snarls, power outages and damage to commercial establishments cost the economy billions of rupees.
"Beyond the physical damage, there is a psychological toll on urban residents who live in constant fear of the next flood," Dr Krishna highlights.
Integrated, Sustainable Urban Water Management
Dr Krishna advocates a multi-pronged approach grounded in urban ecology, technology and governance reform. "Reviving urban lakes, wetlands, and natural drainage channels is fundamental. These waterbodies must be protected and integrated into city planning as green-blue infrastructure. The approach involves desilting lakes, controlling pollution inflows and creating buffer zones to absorb floodwaters," he added.
About modernising drainage infrastructure, he said, "Drainage networks need to be expanded, upgraded and routinely cleaned." He emphasised adopting smart drainage systems that use sensors and real-time monitoring to prevent clogging and blockages.
Advanced geospatial technologies, like remote sensing and GIS, can identify flood-prone areas and guide city planners. "Technology must be leveraged to understand urban flood dynamics better and prepare effective mitigation strategies. GIS-based maps can pinpoint vulnerable zones and prioritise interventions," Dr Krishna states.
Cities must adopt land use policies that limit construction in floodplains and protect natural water retention areas. "Urban planners need to incorporate climate projections into their designs, ensuring new developments are resilient to floods and heatwaves alike," he said.
Dr Krishna highlights the importance of local communities in flood resilience, saying, "Citizens must be empowered to maintain neighbourhood drains, avoid littering and advocate for better infrastructure."
"Flood management is a cross-sectoral challenge requiring coordination between municipal bodies, water authorities, urban development departments and disaster management agencies. Clear accountability and data sharing protocols are essential," said Dr Krishna.
Success Stories and Way Forward
Several Indian cities are beginning to adopt some innovative measures, yielding promising results. Ahmedabad implemented a robust stormwater management plan after the devastating floods in 2006, restoring lakes and upgrading drainage, drastically reducing flood impacts in recent years. Pune's Smart City initiative includes early warning systems for floods and rainwater harvesting mandates. Bengaluru's efforts to revive its waterbodies, though still nascent, have shown improved groundwater levels and partial flood mitigation.
Dr Krishna is cautiously optimistic on this, as he said, "We are beginning to see a shift towards sustainable urban water management. But the scale of India's urban flood challenge demands far greater investments, political will and citizen participation. Floods are not inevitable disasters but symptoms of deeper urban management issues. If we learn to respect natural water cycles and invest in resilient infrastructure, we can safeguard our cities and improve the lives of millions."
