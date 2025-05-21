ETV Bharat / bharat

Choked Drains, Vanishing Lakes: Can Indian Cities Withstand Flooding Anymore?

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Urban flooding has become one of India's most urgent challenges in terms of climate and infrastructure, as it affects millions of people across urban centres like Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad. This year too, heavy rainfall has overwhelmed drainage systems, flooded critical infrastructure, disrupted ordinary life and affected economies.

Experts and policymakers call for urgent integrated solutions. Dr Sudhir Krishna, former secretary of the Ministry of Urban Development and one of India's foremost urban planners, highlighted the seriousness and complexity of this problem. Drawing from years of experience in urban infrastructure and water management, Gupta attempts a more detailed diagnosis of the causes and realistic routes forward.

The Perils of Urban Flooding: A Crisis Beginning to Unfold

Rapid urbanisation has been a story of economic growth, but also an alarming story of stressed infrastructure. Today, our sprawling cities are struggling with an ageing drainage system, encroachment of natural waterbodies and unpredictable rainfall, induced by climate change. "Urban flooding is no longer a seasonal nuisance. It has become a systemic risk that threatens public health, economic productivity and the habitability of our cities," Dr Krishna said.

In May 2025, Bengaluru witnessed record-breaking rainfall that caused severe waterlogging in many low-lying neighbourhoods. The Garden City, which is home to over 12 million residents, witnessed collapsed roads and inundated residential areas, with many blaming decades of unregulated development on former lakes and stormwater drains.

"Flooding is often a symptom of deeper urban planning failures. Our cities are expanding without regard for natural drainage channels and wetlands that historically absorbed excess rainwater," Dr Krishna said.

Delhi's experience has been similarly alarming. The National Capital Region (NCR) saw floods last monsoon that submerged parts of South Delhi and Gurugram, disrupting millions of commuters and causing damages worth thousands of crores of rupees. According to recent data from the Central Water Commission (CWC), urban floods now cause losses exceeding Rs 15,000 crore annually in India's major cities alone.

Why Do Indian Cities Flood?

"The biggest mistake we have made in urban India is to treat wetlands, ponds, lakes and natural drainage channels as dispensable land for construction," Dr Krisha asserts. Decades of construction on lake beds and filling of natural depressions have drastically reduced the city's ability to absorb and channel rainwater. "In Bangalore, for example, many lakes that once acted as buffers for urban floods have been concretised or are heavily polluted, losing their natural function," he adds.

Krishna pointed to the inadequate and ageing drainage system. "Most Indian cities were not designed to handle the volume of runoff generated by the current rainfall pattern," he explains. Drainage systems installed 30 to 40 years ago are either clogged, undersized or broken, unable to cope with the increasingly frequent heavy downpours. "Urban drainage infrastructure must be upgraded and maintained regularly. Unfortunately, maintenance budgets are often inadequate, and encroachments into drains are routine," he said.

Climate scientists warn that the Indian subcontinent is experiencing an increase in extreme weather events, particularly heavier and more unpredictable monsoon rains. "Flooding events that used to be once-in-a-decade are now happening every two to three years. Our city infrastructure is simply not resilient to this changing climate," Krishna said.

Unplanned urban sprawl, lack of enforcement of zoning laws and poor coordination among municipal agencies have aggravated flood risks. "Urban flood resilience requires a comprehensive approach involving land use planning, environmental conservation and infrastructural upgrades. Fragmented governance and overlapping jurisdictions have hindered effective flood management," Dr Krishna explained.