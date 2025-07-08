ETV Bharat / bharat

Chitrakoot Couple Burns Man Alive To Fake Husband’s Death, Claim Rs 2 Crore Insurance

Chitrakoot: In a shocking incident, a husband and wife allegedly murdered an innocent man and burned him alive in a car to fake the husband’s death and claim a Rs 2 crore insurance payout. Both have been arrested.

On June 30, a half-burnt body was discovered inside a charred Alto car by the roadside in the Rajapur police station area of Chitrakoot district, Madhya Pradesh. Initially suspected to be an accident, the case turned out to be a well-planned murder aimed at fraudulently claiming life insurance.

Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said that a few hours after the incident, Hema Singh, a resident of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, came forward claiming the body was that of her husband, Sunil Singh. A burnt mobile phone and SIM card were recovered from the spot, appearing to support her claim. The body was even cremated after initial identification.

However, when the police insisted on a DNA test to confirm the identity, Hema kept avoiding it. Meanwhile, the police received a tip that Sunil Singh was alive and hiding at a relative’s house. A police team raided the location and arrested him.

During interrogation, Sunil confessed that he had taken a Rs 55 lakh loan in Hema’s name to open a beauty parlour. Unable to repay the EMI during the COVID-19 lockdown, he hatched a plan to fake his death, inspired by a South Indian film he had watched on YouTube.