Chitrakoot Couple Burns Man Alive To Fake Husband’s Death, Claim Rs 2 Crore Insurance

Chitrakoot: In a shocking incident, a husband and wife allegedly murdered an innocent man and burned him alive in a car to fake the husband’s death and claim a Rs 2 crore insurance payout. Both have been arrested.
On June 30, a half-burnt body was discovered inside a charred Alto car by the roadside in the Rajapur police station area of Chitrakoot district, Madhya Pradesh. Initially suspected to be an accident, the case turned out to be a well-planned murder aimed at fraudulently claiming life insurance.
Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said that a few hours after the incident, Hema Singh, a resident of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, came forward claiming the body was that of her husband, Sunil Singh. A burnt mobile phone and SIM card were recovered from the spot, appearing to support her claim. The body was even cremated after initial identification.
However, when the police insisted on a DNA test to confirm the identity, Hema kept avoiding it. Meanwhile, the police received a tip that Sunil Singh was alive and hiding at a relative’s house. A police team raided the location and arrested him.
During interrogation, Sunil confessed that he had taken a Rs 55 lakh loan in Hema’s name to open a beauty parlour. Unable to repay the EMI during the COVID-19 lockdown, he hatched a plan to fake his death, inspired by a South Indian film he had watched on YouTube.
He took out a Rs 2 crore life insurance policy, then lured Vinay Chauhan, a young man of similar build, by offering him alcohol. After getting him inside the car, Sunil and Hema burned him alive using camphor and a gas cylinder.
After the murder, Sunil went into hiding while Hema misled the police. However, Vinay’s brother had filed a missing persons complaint, which helped the police crack the case.
SP Singh said DNA testing will now be conducted to confirm the identity of the deceased. He termed the incident a cold-blooded and calculated murder for financial gain, calling it a “well-planned conspiracy”.
