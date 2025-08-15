Kishtwar Cloudburst: Father Searching For Daughters Saves Many

Jammu: He saw gushing floodwaters and mud flowing in torrents that swallowed everything in its path at Chishoti, but showed extraordinary courage in the face of adversity. Pardeep Kumar, 38, of Krishna Nagar, Jammu, had come to Chishoti with over a dozen relatives, preparing to begin the 10-km trek to the Machail shrine in Kishtwar’s Padder region.

What was supposed to be a spiritual journey became a fight for survival. Searching for his two daughters while the flood water and mudslides were taking everything downwards, he saved the lives of scores of people in the Chishoti flash floods despite being injured himself.

Kumar was severely injured when, within seconds, a massive cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Chishoti area, the base camp of the Machail shrine, which is also the last point up to which vehicles move. Beyond that, people have to trek more than 10 kilometres to reach the shrine and pay obeisance. Officially, so far, 49 dead bodies have been recovered, whereas reports of more than 80 people are missing and have been registered with the police and district administration of Kishtwar.

Around 160 people were injured in the incident, and they are being treated in different hospitals, including Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, GMC Doda, district hospital Kishtwar and sub-district hospital Atholi Padder. Talking to ETV Bharat, an 18-year-old Sumit Sharma, nephew of Pardeep Kumar, who is lying on a bed adjacent to his uncle, in a ward in GMC Jammu, was all praise for Kumar for saving the lives of others when everyone was trying to save his or her own lives.

"My uncle was hit by a stone and mudslides but without caring for his own life, he dragged many people out of the mud and from beneath the stones. He was worried about his daughters and while searching for them, he took dozens out, but he himself got severely injured," Sharma said.



"When he was saving others, God saved his daughters, who didn't receive a small injury," he added. Kumar has been advised to have complete bed rest by the doctors, and he wasn't in a position to talk either. Sumit Sharma, son of Mohan Lal, a resident of Krishna Nagar, Jammu, tried to explain how it unfolded on the ground.

"I, along with other family members, was having tea in the community kitchen (Langar) area, and I only had one sip when a massive amount of water and mudslides approached towards us. The cloudburst had occurred on top of a hill, but it hardly took five seconds to reach where we were. We had very little time to react, and I could only cross a big wall before getting trapped in the mud. For a couple of minutes, I tried to move but lost hope and closed my eyes, waiting for the ultimate thing. Then my mother came from nowhere as I regained strength and literally came out of death," he said.



The family lost two people in the incident, a younger sister of Sumit Sharma and one of his uncles, who was a blood pressure patient and couldn't bear the shock. "My sister Palak was also trapped in the mudslides, and only her legs were visible when her body was taken out by the rescuers. When I was trapped, I tried hard to get out and was waiting for help, and similarly, she might have tried to come out. She might have tried everything, but her fight against death failed, and she left us. This is the biggest shock of my life," he added.



The special ward created exclusively for cloudburst victims has many stories to tell, where, from young to old, men and women and boys and girls with severe injuries are being treated by doctors and paramedical staff. Politicians are making a bed line to meet victims, whereas common people were being barred.