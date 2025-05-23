Chirag Paswan Leaves His Decision Of Returning To Bihar Politics To Party, LJP(RV) Welcomes

Patna: Union Minister of Food Processing Industries and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan has been continuously expressing his desire to return to Bihar politics over the past couple of weeks, attracting speculations about his intentions and relation with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Despite being the LJP(RV) chief, the three-term Lok Sabha member has been asserting that he has left the decision about his return to his party. However, ETV Bharat has learnt that the party has already passed a resolution demanding his return to Bihar politics.

The LJPR state working committee (SWC) passed a resolution in this regard at a meeting on May 16, and conveyed it to Chirag.

“The SWC resolution welcomed the wish of our party’s national president to come to Bihar politics. The party asserted that he should come and take care of the state because it is the demand of the entire party,” LJPR Bihar unit vice-president Ashraf Ansari told ETV Bharat on Friday.

Asked about whether the LJPR wants Chirag as the chief minister of Bihar, Ashraf said: “Who would be happier than us. Our entire organisation and supporters want him to become chief minister and lead the state. This is the decision of our party.” However, the final decision on the issue rests with Chirag, he added.

Earlier this week, speaking at a two-day conclave of farm producers, buyers and sellers on May 19 in Patna, the LJPR chief spoke about his wish to return to Bihar and work here.

“I am first a Bihari. Bihar and Biharis have been the reason of my coming to politics. I have stayed in Delhi, worked in Mumbai, and seen the difficult circumstances that people of Bihar have to face. I have openly expressed my desire to come back to the state. I met chief minister Nitish Kumar, told him about it and sought his guidance and affection,” Chirag said.

Chirag further iterated his determination to work to make Bihar and its people first. “Bihar first, Bihari first” has been his slogan and motto for the past five years and he has used it in various elections.

Soon after speaking about his wish, which was being construed as an extension of his ambition to be at the helm of power in the state, the LJPR chief downplayed it talking about Nitish as the next chief minister.

“There is no vacancy for chief minister in Bihar. The present chief minister Nitish Kumar is leading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. I have full hope and faith that he would lead a government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision after the Assembly poll results,” Chirag added.

However, just after two days on Wednesday, he asserted that he would contest in the Bihar Assembly elections if his party wanted. This triggered speculations about his ambitions because everybody knows he would not leave the Union cabinet to become a minister in Bihar cabinet, but would do so to become the chief minister.

Chirag’s supporters have already been putting up posters at various places in Patna and elsewhere, demanding that he should lead the state.

The LJPR president’s statements are creating an unease in the NDA, because nobody has forgotten how he emerged as a strong opponent of Nitish and his Janata Dal United (JDU) in the 2020 Assembly polls, despite both being part of the same alliance.

He had put up candidates on several seats that the JDU was contesting, and managed to inflict such a loss that it slipped to the third position with just 43 seats in the 243-member Assembly. The NDA had managed to form the government with just three seats above the majority mark of 122. On the flip side, Chirag's party could win just one seat.

To top it, Chirag has been focusing on all the Dalit castes the last couple of months instead of limiting himself to his own Paswan caste, which with 5.3 percent of Bihar population is numerically the second biggest caste in the state after the Yadavs (14.3 percent).

The scheduled castes constitute 19.65 per cent of the 13.07 crore population of Bihar and the LJPR has been organising ‘Bahujan – Bhim Sankalp Sammelan’ – a conference to woo them. It has come up as a concern for other NDA partners – JDU and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Assembly poll that would be held in October – November.

Apart from it, he has also been meeting opposition leaders during his visits to Bihar. He recently met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav at Nawada. The latter is expected to lead the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Allaince) in the state elections.

However, several NDA leaders are of the view that Chirag’s actions were a part of the “pressure tactics aimed at seat distribution for the coming polls”.

The LJPR won all the five Lok Sabha seats – Hajipur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui – it contested in 2024. Each has six Assembly seats and the party would definitely aim at having more than 30 seats in the seat distribution. It could create tension with the bigger partners namely BJP and JDU.

Meanwhile, Chirag returned to Delhi and met PM Modi, asserting that he was friends with everyone, but would not have alliance with anyone else till Modi was the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Ramdas Athawale, during his visit to Munger in Bihar on Thursday suggested on Thursday that Chirag should stay for some time in Delhi instead of leaving it for Bihar.

“Chirag doesn’t need to come to Bihar. He should stay in Delhi. His party has just five MPs and no MLAs. I don’t think the NDA would make him its face,” Ramdas said