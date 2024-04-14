'Want to Know Why': Family of 24-Year-Old Indian Student Shot Dead in Canada Seeks Justice

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of an Indian losing his life on foreign lands, a 24-year-old student from Haryana identified as Chirag Antil was shot dead by unknown miscreants in Canada's Vancouver.

According to a statement by the Vancouver Police, the incident happened at 11 pm (Vancouver time) on April 12. Chirag was found dead inside a car in the area after residents heard sounds of gunshots. "So far, no arrests have been made and an investigation was on," the statement added.

Chirag Antil, according to reports, had gone to Vancouver from Sonipat in Haryana on a study visa in 2022 to pursue an MBA. He had obtained his degree and was working. His family appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for justice and to make arrangements for bringing his body back home for last rites.

Varun Choudhary, president National Students Union of India (NSUI), shared a screenshot of the email the victim's brother Romit had received from Vancouver police informing him about Chirag's murder. "Your brother Chirag Antil...was murdered at approximately 11:00 pm Vancouver time in the area of the 200th block of East 55th Avenue. We are early in our investigation and do not know who murdered your brother and will be collecting evidence. An autopsy will be done next week, after that the body will be released, and you can make arrangements to transport him home to India," the email read.

Romit said he had spoken to his brother in Vancouver in the morning of the day he died, and he seemed "very happy". Romit said after eating food, Chirag got into his car to go somewhere when he was shot dead. He said that Chirag had completed his MBA recently and was on a work visa.

"I spoke to him hours before the murder. He was happy... He had no enmity with anyone. We want justice, we want to know why he was shot dead," an inconsolable Romit said. He said they received a phone call from Canadian police that Chirag has been shot dead. "We also received an email from Canadian police. They said they were investigating and do not have information as yet on who murdered him," said Romit.

"We spoke to Chirag's friend in Canada. He said they are not being told anything by the police yet," he said. Chirag was currently working in a manpower security agency, he said. Another relative of the deceased said Chirag had gone to Canada in 2022. "We are shocked. We want the body to be brought home as soon as possible. Our embassy there and the Government of India should help us to bring the body back," he said.

At least 11 Indians, including students, have died in neighbouring US since January this year.