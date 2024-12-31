Chinmoy Krishna Das' Lawyer Meets Kunal Ghosh, Wants To Talk Bangladesh With Didi

Kolkata: Rabindranath Ghosh, the Bangladeshi lawyer who decided to argue for incarcerated Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, held a meeting with Trinamool general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday where he expressed a desire to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The duo spoke for an hour at the house of the septuagenarian lawyer’s son in Barrackpore. Rabindranath is in Kolkata on a medical visa.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the lawyer said Bangladesh doesn’t have an elected government and the caretaker government has no right to change the Constitution. He has already apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the current situation in Bangladesh and wants to discuss the precarity of the minority community in the country with the Bengal Chief Minister in detail. He sought Kunal Ghosh’s intervention for the meet-up.

The TMC general secretary said he would try his level best to arrange for the meeting. However, the Bangladesh matter falls under the domain of the External Affairs Ministry. The Centre should act on the matter fast.

On the bail of Das, Rabindranath said, "The matter is dependent on many things. Earlier I had said to represent him before the court on the hearing day. But my illness forced me to stay back here."

On the Indo-Bangla bilateral relationship, he said, "The countries always maintained a friendly approach, especially West Bengal which remained an all-weather friend. We will help each other. We spoke on the continued persecution of minorities in Bangladesh and hope the Bengal government will stand by our side."