Chinese Woman Held In Uttarakhand For Illegally Entering India Through Nepal

The incident took place during a special operation launched to check criminal and smuggling activities at the Nepal border.

Detained Chinese woman, Yang Qinhan (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 8:09 PM IST

Champawat: A Chinese woman, Yang Qinhan, was nabbed by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the Indo-Nepal border in Banbasa, Uttarakhand, on Wednesday for attempting to enter India illegally, officials said.

The incident took place during a special operation which was launched following the directions of Commandant Manohar Lal to check criminal and smuggling activities at the Nepal border.

“During the investigation process at the Indo-Nepal checkpoint, Yang Qinhan was found to be lacking an Indian visa, and her documents were also incomplete,” officials of SSB’s 57 Battalion said.

Qinhan was immediately taken into custody and, after interrogation, handed over to the Immigration Department and subsequently transferred to the Nepal Armed Police Force (APF).

After the SSB personnel successfully foiled the illegal immigration bid, Lal praised them for their vigilance in border security. “This action reaffirms the dedication of SSB personnel to fight illegal activities in the future,” he said.

According to him, the incident also highlights the effectiveness of their special campaign aimed at strengthening border security and preventing illegal activities.

“We have been working tirelessly to ensure the security of the Indo-Nepal border. This incident only demonstrates that mission,” Commandant Lal said.

He said the SSB's role was crucial in border security as it prevents illegal activities like smuggling, human trafficking, and espionage. “The vigilance of our forces has led to several arrests and seizures in the past,” Lal added.

