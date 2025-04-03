ETV Bharat / bharat

Chinese Woman Held In Uttarakhand For Illegally Entering India Through Nepal

Champawat: A Chinese woman, Yang Qinhan, was nabbed by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the Indo-Nepal border in Banbasa, Uttarakhand, on Wednesday for attempting to enter India illegally, officials said.

The incident took place during a special operation which was launched following the directions of Commandant Manohar Lal to check criminal and smuggling activities at the Nepal border.

“During the investigation process at the Indo-Nepal checkpoint, Yang Qinhan was found to be lacking an Indian visa, and her documents were also incomplete,” officials of SSB’s 57 Battalion said.

Qinhan was immediately taken into custody and, after interrogation, handed over to the Immigration Department and subsequently transferred to the Nepal Armed Police Force (APF).