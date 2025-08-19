ETV Bharat / bharat

Chinese FM Wang Yi Meets NSA Ajit Doval, To Meet PM Modi Later Today

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the Hyderabad House in the national capital on Tuesday. He is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narender Modi later in the day.

India-China relations are showing a positive trend towards returning to cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said, stressing that the two countries should view each other as partners, not rivals.

Wang, who reached New Delhi on Monday, made the remarks during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later in the day, official media reported here on Tuesday. His visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

At the meeting, Wang told Jaishankar that China-India relations are showing a positive trend toward returning to cooperation.

He said that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India, and lessons could be learned from the past, in an apparent reference to the over four-year freeze in ties following the Eastern Ladakh military standoff.

He said that it is imperative for the two sides to have correct strategic perceptions, view each other as partners and opportunities rather than rivals or threats, and invest their valuable resources in development and revitalisation, state-run Xinhua reported.

The two countries should explore the right ways for major neighbouring countries to coexist with mutual respect and trust, pursue common development and achieve win-win cooperation, he said.

Wang said that China is willing to uphold the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and work together with neighbouring countries, including India, to jointly build a peaceful, secure, prosperous, beautiful and friendly home.

He added that the two countries should remain confident, move in the same direction, remove barriers, expand cooperation, and consolidate the improved momentum of bilateral relations.

He said with this, the revitalisation processes of the two great eastern civilisations can be mutually beneficial, providing certainty and stability to Asia and the world at large.